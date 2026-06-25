A little late-day summer rain did not dampen the spirit at this year’s Northshore Scramble. More than a hundred golfers, sponsors, and business leaders gathered Monday, June 22, at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill for the magazine’s seventh annual tournament in support of the Ray Bourque Foundation, which bolsters numerous nonprofit organizations and honors the Bourque family’s mission of creating positive change through community involvement and charitable outreach.

Set against the rolling fairways and green landscape of one of New England’s premier golf destinations, the day blended friendly competition with exceptional hospitality.

Teams hit the course for a morning scramble before making their way through a series of food and beverage stations positioned throughout the course. Local culinary partners kept players fueled with everything from handcrafted roast beef bites to refreshing cocktails and cold beverages, while premium cigar partners added another favorite tradition to the day. Sponsor activations throughout the course gave golfers plenty of opportunities to connect with North Shore businesses between shots, making networking feel as natural as the game itself.

The celebration continued well beyond the 18th hole. Players, sponsors, and guests gathered for the evening after-party, where conversations shifted from birdies and long drives to new business relationships and old friendships. The relaxed atmosphere reflected exactly what the Northshore Scramble has become known for—a day where business, community, and recreation come together seamlessly.

Northshore magazine extends its gratitude to the event’s sponsors, restaurant partners, beverage vendors, volunteers, and Renaissance Golf Club staff, whose attention to detail helped make every aspect of the tournament a success. Their continued support ensures that the Scramble remains one of the North Shore’s most anticipated annual events.

Congratulations to this year’s tournament winners and contest champions, and thank you to everyone who participated in making the 2026 Northshore Scramble another outstanding day on the links. We look forward to seeing everyone back on the course next year.

If you’re interested in playing at next year’s tournament, complete the form here.

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