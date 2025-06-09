Artist Lauren Avery Hutton is bringing her talents to this month’s Exeter Art Walk. The Exeter, New Hampshire monthly event is put together by the Seacoast Artist Association with an open studio or art walk event on the 2nd Friday of each month to help generate awareness and bring more attention to the Exeter art community.

For the event, Hutton’s fine art studio, Avery Art, is opening its doors in downtown Exeter with an exciting Open Studio event on June 13th and 14th. The studio showcases original artworks influenced by nearly two decades of international experience, particularly Hutton’s 18 years living and painting in England.

Hutton’s distinctive style blends intentionality, elegance, and thoughtful design, creating custom fine art pieces that elevate and transform interior spaces. Her global perspective infuses her artwork with unique narratives.

“Opening my new art studio, Avery Art, in downtown Exeter is a dream in the making. This Open Studio event is about more than just showcasing my artwork, it’s about celebrating community, creativity, and connection. I’m thrilled to welcome friends, neighbors, and fellow art lovers into this space to experience art together, share stories, and celebrate the arts on the Seacoast!” says Hutton.

The community is invited to meet Hutton, explore her captivating collection of artwork, enjoy engaging conversation, enter exclusive giveaways, and enjoy refreshments during the two-day event.

Avery Art Studio, 2 Center Street, Exeter, New Hampshire

For further details, visit www.avery-art.com