The Cabot has recently announced the official details of its Cabot 100 launch party with “An Evening With Patti Austin” on Thursday, January 23.

Presented by SV Design, Over My Shoulder Foundation, and Northshore Magazine, the fundraising benefit will feature a performance from Grammy winner Patti Austin, who is donating her time to help raise money for The Cabot.

Patti Austin and songwriter Dawn Carroll founded the Over My Shoulder Foundation to raise awareness of the impact of mentoring, which Austin credits to helping her in her career. Thad Siemasko, a founder at The Cabot and a Principal of SV Design, along with Principals Jean Verbridge and Tobin Shulman, are hosting the fundraiser. Members of the design community will be invited to attend.

Proceeds directly benefit The Cabot 100 capital campaign, which aims to raise $6.8 million to complete the renovations started five years ago, culminating in The Cabot’s 100th birthday year-long events and parties in 2020. Most recently, The Cabot raised $1 million at the conclusion of its fall fundraising event in October, featuring a performance by Michael Carbonaro of “The Carbonaro Effect.”

“We are so incredibly grateful to Patti and our presenting partners for donating their time, effort, and resources to our cause as we inch even closer to our 100th anniversary,” said J. Casey Soward, Executive Director of The Cabot. “The evening will be our true launch of our centennial year and we can’t wait to celebrate one hundred years of The Cabot with the North Shore community and beyond. This is just the beginning—we’ll be rolling out a full schedule of exciting events, so stay tuned!”

The evening will also pay tribute to former Cabot-employee Josh Robinson, who passed away earlier this year, with a portion of the funds raised going to the Northshore Recovery after school program held at The Cabot. Through this program, The Cabot seeks to mentor students from Northshore Recovery High School (NSRHS), where Josh was a graduate, as they explore the many aspects of the performing arts. It is The Cabot’s hope to spark an interest in the arts as a profession, in much the same way that Josh was inspired, as he worked his way up from stage hand to director of lighting in a few short years.

Tickets for the Patti Austin performance only can be purchased online at TheCabot.org or at The Cabot box office. VIP tickets include premium orchestra seating for the performance along with an invite to the pre-performance party, which will include food, drinks, and a silent auction. More information about the fundraiser event and VIP tickets can be found here.