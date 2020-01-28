Jazz singer Patti Austin performed a high-energy, heartfelt show at the Cabot last week on January 23. The evening, sponsored by J Barrett & Company and Cumar Marble and Granite, was part of the Beverly theatre’s Cabot 100 celebration, a year-long series of events celebrating the venue’s 100th birthday and raising funds to complete the historic building’s renovations.

Austin’s powerful voice filled the theatre with beloved tunes like “Baby Come to Me” and warm tearjerkers like “What the World Needs Now.” Austin was joined for two numbers by North Shore native Amanda Mena, a young powerhouse all her own.