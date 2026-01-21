The Salem Chamber of Commerce is excited to celebrate our city’s thriving culinary scene with Salem Restaurant Week 2026. This popular dining event gives customers a chance to reconnect with favorite restaurants or discover someplace new, while supporting Salem’s vibrant restaurant community. This marks the first Salem Restaurant Week since 2020 and features 15 participating Salem restaurants.

Hawthorne Hotel I Photographs By Stephanie Travers

Restaurant Week returns in 2026 for 2 weeks. The ten-day event begins on Sunday, January 18,through Thursday, January 22, and continues Sunday, January 25, through Thursday, January 29. Participating Salem restaurants will offer a $35 and/or a $45 prix-fixe menu option during. Restaurant Week. Prices are per person and exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity.

Ledger Restaurant, Photograph Courtesy of Ledger

This year’s participating restaurants include: Adriatic Restaurant & Bar, Bella Verona, Crazy Good Kitchen, Dire Wolf Tavern, Flying Saucer, Hotel Salem, Ledger Restaurant, Mainstay Social at the Salem Waterfront Hotel, The Tavern at the Hawthorne Hotel, Rockafellas, Sea Level Oyster Bar, The Babe, Trade House, Turner’s Seafood – Salem, and Village Tavern.

For more information and to view individual restaurant menus visit salem-chamber.org.



Reservations are strongly encouraged.