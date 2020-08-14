The SPUR Student Success Back-to-School drive is officially underway and with the partnership of individuals, families, and businesses, aims to support 600 children with academic tools.

Whether learning takes place inside a classroom or remotely, students will have one less thing to worry about knowing they are adequately equipped for academic success. Find out below how you can get involved.

HOW ARE CHILDREN SELECTED TO RECEIVE BACKPACKS?

Working closely with professionals who are familiar with the children’s and family’s needs, local school counselors, food pantry directors, social workers, and homeless education liaisons submit requests for children faced with the reality of beginning the year without the required supplies needed for school.

SPUR volunteers filling backpacks with supplies this week.

HOW CAN I HELP?

Between now and August 21, 2020, mail a tax-deductible check or go online to sponsor a backpack and school supplies. SPUR has worked hard to secure wholesale pricing and will bulk order a shipment for delivery to their office. Opportunities will be available to help them fill each backpack and write a personalized note to each child once supplies and backpacks are ready. They’ve added social distancing measures and extra cleanings to help support the health and safety of volunteers and the community. Program coordinators will then pick up the backpacks filled with supplies and distribute to their children before the first day of school.

SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS:

Purchase a backpack and supplies for a K – 3rd grader ($55.07)

Purchase a backpack and supplies for a 4th – 6th grader ($62.26)

Purchase a backpack and supplies for a 7th – 8th grader ($70.02)

Purchase a backpack and supplies for a 9th – 12th grader ($72.54)

Purchase a backpack ($26.07)

Purchase school supplies ($38.68)

SPUR is a 501(c)3 public charity. Gifts are deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

For backpack drive or program-related questions, contact Bryan Lamoreau, Volunteer & Event Drive Manager, at 845-807-2301. For general SPUR inquiries, contact Jocelyn Cook, SPUR Founder and Executive Director, at 781-451-7787.

SPUR is committed to cultivating a “Community of Doers” through an array of multi-generational volunteer opportunities and youth enrichment programming. To learn more, visit spur.community.