Standard Title and Stelman Law Merge

Standard Title & Escrow, PLLC and Stelman Law Announce Merger; North Shore Law Firms Join Forces to Expand Services and Footprint.

Standard Title & Escrow, PLLC of Peabody, MA and Stelman Law of Danvers, MA announced today that Jeff Stelman, Esq. will join Standard Title & Escrow as Partner, bringing with him three employees, as a result of a company merger. The deal was finalized on Monday, October 25, 2021 and terms were not disclosed. The merger brings Standard Title & Escrow to an impressive 25 total employees since it was founded just 2.5 years ago in April, 2019 by Jim Richards, Esq. Stelman Law will relocate from 100 Conifer Hill Drive, Danvers to Standard Title & Escrow’s office at 100 Corporate Place, Suite 505, Peabody.

“This acquisition of Stelman Law absolutely brings us to the next level as a firm,” said Jim Richards, founder and managing partner, Standard Title & Escrow. “Their name recognition, market share and Jeff’s decades of experience as an innovative educator for buyers and sellers, give us great pride and confidence that this merger is exactly the step we need to continue to grow Standard. And as we expand, Jeff’s proven managerial skills and the combination of our talented support staffs will be assets to the growing team and our clients alike.”

“Our merger with Standard Title & Escrow provides us with a platform on which to elevate our ‘clients first service model’ to new heights,” said Jeff Stelman, founder of Stelman Law. “Standard, in just a couple short years, has demonstrated an exceptionally keen business acumen resulting in significant, yet responsible growth and strong business partner relationships. Post merger, we share high expectations, founded on our mutual firm values, for Standard to continue on an accelerating growth trajectory that will benefit our clients and business partners. I look forward to being challenged by my new partners, and to challenging them to take our ‘clients first’ model to new boundaries.”

About Standard Title & Escrow

Headquartered in Peabody, MA, with additional offices in Boston, Lynn, St. Petersburg, FL, and Phoenix, AZ, Standard Title & Escrow is led by Jim Richards, Esq., Derek Heltzel, Esq. and Daniel Godefroi, Esq., with the goal of providing accessible, accurate and timely real estate closing services to clients, real estate agent partners and mortgage lending partners. Standard’s attorneys guide clients through every step of the closing process, from negotiating Purchase & Sale Agreements, providing exceptional title review and title insurance services, to reviewing final closing documents and final recording and disbursement services. Standard also has growing estate planning and commercial real estate departments led by attorneys Brendan Ward and Dan Cahill, respectively.

About Stelman Law

Jeff Stelman began his career in a general practice family firm located in Salem, MA. That firm was the result of a merger of two firms, one of which was founded by Jeff’s grandfather, dating back to the early 1930’s in downtown Beverly, MA. Jeff began to focus his career path predominantly on real estate conveyancing in 1995, and has been building that part of the firm’s practice since then. Ultimately in 2011, Jeff went out on his own and founded Stelman Law. Building on his past experiences, Jeff has grown Stelman Law into one of the most significant small real estate conveyancing firms on the north shore. While always striving to provide a superior client experience, Jeff has also been committed throughout his career to educating his business partners. Specifically, Jeff has spent numerous hours over the years teaching various real estate topics to local realtors. Jeff is an affiliate member and avid supporter of the North Shore Association of Realtors. He has taught continuing education courses, volunteered on many committees, and has served on the board of directors. During his tenure as an affiliate member, Jeff has received both the Presidential Award and Affilliate of the year award. Jeff is a graduate of Brandeis University and Suffolk University Law School, and is a lifetime resident of the North Shore.

About Standard Title & Escrow, post merger

Standard Title & Escrow currently offers services in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut, as well as in Florida and Arizona. As a result of the merger, Stelman will now expand his reach to include those regions beyond Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire where he has been focused. In return, to complement a strong presence in Greater Lynn, Greater Boston, and the Metrowest region, Standard now gains an expanded local footprint in Essex County, stretching from Lynnfield/Peabody/Salem along the coast to Cape Ann and Greater Newburyport, and back down the Rt. 95 corridor, where Stelman has built a tremendous client and referral partner base over the past 25 years.

The merger also creates an opportunity for both firms to refer an expanding client base to Standard’s in- house estate planning and commercial real estate departments. The shared commitment of both Standard Title & Escrow and Stelman Law of delivering an unparalleled client experience, combined with the economic benefit derived from merging the two firms, will provide the post merger firm with greater resources from which to provide effective representation and personal service to clients at a reasonable cost. Reputation and market share, a dynamic and entrepreneurial mindset, and collaboration with business partners will set the new Standard!

