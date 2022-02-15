For the second year, The Cabot in Beverly has added a series of thought-provoking educational talks and events to its schedule of musical performances and theatrical releases. The Community Conversations talk series, running through August 2022, will feature screenings and speakers covering a variety of timely, social topics.

Community Conversations was first announced in May 2021 and its inaugural season covered topics including homelessness, disability, and workplace equity. Community Conversations are free and open to the public and held at The Cabot unless otherwise specified.

“We have been thrilled with the response to Community Conversations so far, as it has been an excellent opportunity to broaden the range of programming we offer here at The Cabot,” says executive director J. Casey Soward. “While we love having a good time with all the amazing artists we bring to Beverly, we take our charge as a community-centered nonprofit extremely seriously and are looking forward to creating more dialogue around important issues in 2022.”

The season kicked off in early February with the Arts As Activism Film Fest, which presented short films about a variety of social justice issues from 10 local high school filmmakers. Monthly events are lined up through August; additional events slated for Fall 2022 will be announced in the spring.

Coastal Communities Talk Water | Thursday, March 10, 6:00 p.m.

In this evening of community connection, music, and action-oriented education local experts will give TED Talk-style presentations on what we can do to support sustainable freshwater and marine ecosystems, critical to the long-term health and climate resilience of our region. Lively Q&As and performances from the band Wood and Bone will make this an enjoyable evening for all. Families welcome – some complimentary childcare available onsite. Presented in partnership with Green Beverly with support from Salem Sound Coast Watch and Sustainable Marblehead.

Downtown For All | Thursday, April 28, 6:30 p.m.

Come view a screening of the film, Lives Well Lived, a celebration of the incredible wit, wisdom, and life experiences of older adults living full and meaningful lives in their later years. Their stories are about perseverance, the human spirit, and staying positive during great personal and historic challenges. Presented in partnership with Beverly Main Streets.

Above the Free Walls | Wednesday, May 4, 7:00 p.m.

Join us for screening of the award-winning documentary Above the Free Walls, a visual adventure through Cambridge’s Graffiti Alley, a hidden alley where people are free to express their creativity with graffiti. The film unfolds the stories behind these artists and their ephemeral creations. Filmmaker Olivia Huang will be present to discuss her film after the showing. This film is presented in partnership with Montserrat College of Art and Beverly Main Streets.

What is Gender? And Why it Matters | Wednesday, June 8, 7:00 p.m.

Speaker Alex Myers – writer, teacher, speaker, and activist – has campaigned for transgender rights since high school, when he began his transition at Phillips Exeter Academy and became the first transgender student in that academy’s history. A discussion to follow the presentation.

Families Come in All Shapes and Sizes | Saturday, August 6, 10:30 a.m. at Hale Farm

The series moves outside to the lawn at historic Hale Farm with this celebration of families with storytelling, entertainment, food, and activities for the whole family. Presented in partnership with the Department of Children and Families, Pathways for Children, and other local organizations.