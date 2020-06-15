Windrush Farm has introduced a new summer program to let independent riders return to the saddle. Designed to limit person-to-person contact, “Summer in the Saddle” is ideal for riders who wish to get back in the saddle, whether weeks or years have passed since their last ride.

“Summer in the Saddle” provides the opportunity to ride the well-trained ponies and horses of Windrush Farm’s therapeutic riding programs and to learn from highly experienced instructors. Located in North Andover, the farm is a leading center for therapeutic and recreational riding. Independent riders can choose from flatwork, dressage or jumping lessons or on-site trail rides.

“With the concerns over COVID-19, we are getting creative with keeping our riding community active and healthy,” says Janet Nittmann, CEO, Windrush Farm. “This new program is designed to help riders get back in the saddle, enjoy spending time with a horse, and get a chance to expand their riding skills. We are offering a flexible sign up system and ringside service—our staff will prepare and bring the horse to the arena.”

For more information, visit windrushfarm.org/new-summer-in-the-saddle.