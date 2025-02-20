The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the 7th Annual Restaurant Week on February 21st. The seven-day event highlights the best of Haverhill eateries with a week’s worth of great deals and limited-time dishes from Friday, February 21 through Thursday, February 27.



“Throughout restaurant week, the Greater Haverhill Chamber is able to bring attention to our restaurants, large and small, while challenging them to show Haverhill their best and most delicious dishes,” said interim president and CEO Kate Martin in a statement. “We know that people from the Greater Haverhill area will come to taste the amazing food and drink that is offered during the week and continue to visit after restaurant week is over.”

Haverhill’s got a little bit of everything — from coffeehouses to bistros, trattorias to pubs — that feature some of the best Texas Southern BBQ, authentic Irish cuisine, delicious desserts, and more. This year’s Restaurant Week sponsors are Stem Haverhill and Northern Essex Community College.

Pick up a bingo card during Restaurant Week for a chance to win a raffle prize. Every time a diner visits a participating restaurant, they receive a stamp. For every winning bingo, they earn a chance to win a fabulous raffle prize at the end of the week. Bingo cards will be available at each participating restaurant and can be submitted at all participating restaurants or the Greater Haverhill Chamber during Restaurant Week.

During the week, the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite Haverhill restaurant. Winners will be announced at the Tasty Awards on March 3 at Bosa Coastal Italian. For more info about restaurant week, visit haverhillchamber.com or contact the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce at 978-373-5663.

Participating restaurants include:

Aroma Joe’s

Barrio

BOSA Coastal Italian

Drop Cafe

Essex Street Grille

G’s Texas Southern Flare

Peddler’s Daughter

Solid Slice Pizza

The Tap

Wicked Axe

The photo above features the chicken saltimbocca at Bosa Coastal Italian, wrapped in prosciutto and served with whipped potatoes and charred carrots in a marsala jus. The dish is part of their special Restaurant Week menu.