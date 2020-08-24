Now through August 29, find special offerings at Davio’s Lynnfield in celebration of Dine Out Boston, where you can find special menus at participating restaurants.
The upscale steakhouse features signature Northern Italian prime steaks, handmade pastas, authentic pizzas, and more. The week, you can find intricate dishes like a short rib panini with caramelized onions, and gruyere and goat cheese tortolloni with fennel pollen and limoncello butter.
For just $25, treat yourself to a lunch spread with options including Wild Mushrooms and Poached Egg with Truffle Oil, Bucatini with Davio’s Chicken Sausage, Lemon and Capers, and Panna Cotta with Fresh Berries.
The dinner menu ($38 per person) offers choices like fresh Atlantic Cod with Cauliflower Purée and Citrus Pea Tendril Salad or Prime Flank Steak with Fingerling Potatoes, Blue Cheese, and Romesco. Finish off the evening with an indulgent Brownie Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache or Lemon Cake with Mixed Berry Compote.
The full special menu is as follows:
Lunch
Wild Mushrooms, Poached Egg, Truffle Oil or
Mixed Greens, Pears, Great Hill Blue Cheese, Toasted Hazelnuts, Aged Balsamic
PIATTI DEL GIORNO
Prosciutto, Salami, Bufala Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pesto, Focaccia or
Bucatini, Davio’s Chicken Sausage, Lemon, Capers or
Baked Haddock, Creamy Potatoes, Green Beans
DOLCI
Panna Cotta, Fresh Berries or
Chocolate Gelato, Hazelnut Biscotti
Dinner
ANTIPASTI
Watermelon, Arugula, Red Onions, Mint, Balsamico or
Steamed Mussels, Pancetta, Leeks, Vermentino
PIATTI DEL GIORNO
Atlantic Cod, Cauliflower Purée, Citrus Pea Tendril Salad or
Prime Flank Steak, Fingerling Potatoes, Blue Cheese, Romesco or
Rigatoni, Burrata, Spinach, San Marzano Tomatoes
DOLCI
Brownie Cheesecake, Chocolate Ganache or
Lemon Cake, Mixed Berry Compote
The standard lunch and dinner menus will also be available. Lunch runs Monday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., dinner runs Monday-Thursday from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., and Sunday brunch runs from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
For more information and to book reservations, visit davios.com/lynnfield.