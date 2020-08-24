Now through August 29, find special offerings at Davio’s Lynnfield in celebration of Dine Out Boston, where you can find special menus at participating restaurants.

The upscale steakhouse features signature Northern Italian prime steaks, handmade pastas, authentic pizzas, and more. The week, you can find intricate dishes like a short rib panini with caramelized onions, and gruyere and goat cheese tortolloni with fennel pollen and limoncello butter.

For just $25, treat yourself to a lunch spread with options including Wild Mushrooms and Poached Egg with Truffle Oil, Bucatini with Davio’s Chicken Sausage, Lemon and Capers, and Panna Cotta with Fresh Berries.

The dinner menu ($38 per person) offers choices like fresh Atlantic Cod with Cauliflower Purée and Citrus Pea Tendril Salad or Prime Flank Steak with Fingerling Potatoes, Blue Cheese, and Romesco. Finish off the evening with an indulgent Brownie Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache or Lemon Cake with Mixed Berry Compote.

The full special menu is as follows:

Lunch

Wild Mushrooms, Poached Egg, Truffle Oil or

Mixed Greens, Pears, Great Hill Blue Cheese, Toasted Hazelnuts, Aged Balsamic

PIATTI DEL GIORNO

Prosciutto, Salami, Bufala Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pesto, Focaccia or

Bucatini, Davio’s Chicken Sausage, Lemon, Capers or

Baked Haddock, Creamy Potatoes, Green Beans

DOLCI

Panna Cotta, Fresh Berries or

Chocolate Gelato, Hazelnut Biscotti

Dinner

ANTIPASTI

Watermelon, Arugula, Red Onions, Mint, Balsamico or

Steamed Mussels, Pancetta, Leeks, Vermentino

PIATTI DEL GIORNO

Atlantic Cod, Cauliflower Purée, Citrus Pea Tendril Salad or

Prime Flank Steak, Fingerling Potatoes, Blue Cheese, Romesco or

Rigatoni, Burrata, Spinach, San Marzano Tomatoes

DOLCI

Brownie Cheesecake, Chocolate Ganache or

Lemon Cake, Mixed Berry Compote

The standard lunch and dinner menus will also be available. Lunch runs Monday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., dinner runs Monday-Thursday from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., and Sunday brunch runs from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For more information and to book reservations, visit davios.com/lynnfield.