Imagine sipping on a crisp white wine this fall overlooking lush vineyards with leaves transforming into brilliant hues of red, orange, and gold. No you are not a California vineyard - you are sipping locally produced wine on the North Shore! Here are four North Shore wineries where you can relax in their tasting rooms and sample a vast array of wines - everything from dessert wines, to mead, to a 100% estate grown red wine.
Mill River Winery, Rowley
Rowley’s craft winery is the brainchild of owner-winemaker Donna Martin, who has harnessed a degree in chemistry to make wines from local grapes that are more than just quaffable. Enjoy