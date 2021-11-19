What makes the city of Boston, unique and memorable for visitors and locals alike, is its particular combination of innovation and tradition. In a matter of minutes, you can stroll by Venture Lane and the Startup Hub and make a quick turn and be standing on the site of the Boston Massacre at the Old State House, the oldest extant public building in the city.

This same splendid mix of old and new, of progress and history, can be felt immediately upon arrival at the newly updated and reinvigorated The Langham Hotel Boston. Located in what was once the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, built in 1922, the hotel now showcases improvements contributed by architectural firm Dyer Brown throughout the interior and exterior of the hotel, as well as interior design updates by Richmond International.

At the helm of the property is managing director Michele Grosso. Grosso’s background with Four Seasons and the Ritz-Carlton Chicago, gives him the know-how and refined leadership to make a real impact on the Boston luxury hospitality market with this face and spirit-lift at The Langham.

In many ways, the stars of the refreshed hotel are the two new restaurants: The Fed and Grana.

Chef Stephen Bukoff leads the culinary team at the dazzling new restaurants, as well as in-room dining, and events and banquets. He has taken to his role with great enthusiasm following previous experiences including time as restaurant chef at the EDGE at Four Seasons Denver. By his side is the new director of food and beverage, Kyung Lee, an alum of the Charles Hotel and at the picturesque Chatham Bars Inn on the Cape.





Bukoff shines with his clever take on classic American cuisine and his playful and nuanced menus showcasing fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

The Fed, a cozy and modern take on a British cocktail pub with an American and, specifically, New England core identity, is a lovely space for a late afternoon cocktail with friends or an intimate late dinner in a quiet corner. In addition to the dynamic cocktail offerings, guests will also find a thoughtfully designed menu with whimsical offerings such as the XXL stovetop three cheese and mustard toastie which is the Fed’s take on the famous specialty from the Wigmore, the modern British pub at The Langham in London. Or maybe you are in the mood for the glizzy sticks: all-beef hot dogs coated in crispy potatoes and drizzled with spicy mayo. Save room for an end of meal exclamation mark with a bag of chocolate whoopie pies.

Grana, a more upscale option at The Langham, is a quintessential dining room with larger tables for gatherings in family-style elegance. Once the great hall of the Federal Reserve Bank, the space features striking high ceilings, detailed molding, and nods to the banking history of the space such as brushed-metal, chain-linked curtains reminiscent of a 1920s teller window partition. The rich textures of upholstered seating and velvet banquettes, and the hushed colors of taupe and soft blues are made all the more luxurious by the grandeur of the space.

The menu is equally elegant with options such as stewed cioppino with locally sourced shellfish and crispy striped bass. Grosso’s favorite offering is the Grana Porchetta with fennel and basil puree and shaved fennel and New England apple salad. “I don’t know how Chef Stephen does it, but he is able to get just the right crispiness on the outside whilst still keeping the inside juicy,” Grosso says. Round out your meal by starting with the house-made breadbasket with accompaniments of slow roasted garlic, basil pesto, and whipped ricotta, and end with the tiramisu with cocoa crumb and ganache, and you will be fueled for a slow walk around the Boston waterfront, already thinking of when you might next visit The Langham Boston.

Insider tip: Before you head home, remember to ask the concierge or front desk staff for an escort to the Governor’s Room where you can take a look at this meticulously refurbished Officer’s Lounge, as the room was used when the building hosted the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and then ask to see the two N.C. Wyeth murals in the Wyeth Room, depicting the history of the banking system in the United States.

Learn more at langhamhotels.com/boston