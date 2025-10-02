Looking for a stellar weekend experience in New England this fall? Head to the Cape, where summer crowds have vanished and the sandy coastal landscape beckons long walks on the beach and drives through its quaint coastal towns. The perfect place to stay is the Chatham Bars Inn and the perfect dining experience is a meal at the Chatham Bars in Farm greenhouses just a short drive from the inn.

This past September guests of the farm got a rare kind of enchantment: a Friends of James Beard Foundation dinner set inside the farm’s glass greenhouses, their frames glowing like lanterns in the autumn dusk. (Just one of the magical dinners at the farm running through November 7.)

By day, the greenhouses are soaring glass and steel, once laden with rows of herbs, tomatoes, and blossoms. But in early fall, emptied of their summer harvest, they take on a new role: grand, cathedral-like spaces where nature and elegance entwine—and a place where a fabulous communal dinners come together.

Pumpkins in the field. Courtesy of the Chatham Bars Inn

On this particular evening, guests gathered at the farmstand, sipping sparkling wine infused with local honey from the Hudson Chatham Winery while crickets chirp in the fields. The air carried the scent of died leaves and cool salty air—a reminder that summer had slipped away, leaving autumn’s quieter gifts.

Inside the greenhouse, long tables stretched the length of the space, set with white linen napkins, ceramic pumpkins, and vases of colorful wildflowers gathered from the farm’s final blooms.

And then the food arrived. This was not a simple farm supper, but a meal crafted by a chorus of chefs, each with their own voice, gathered in celebration of the James Beard Foundation’s legacy.

Dinner in the fields at the Chatham Bars Inn Farm. Chatham Bars Inn

Michael Scelfo, a James Beard semifinalist and the creative force behind Alden & Harlow and Waypoint, added his own rustic-meets-modern sensibility, creating a smoked potato and caviar taramasalata accompanied with an herb salad and topped sourdough laced cracker. Delicate and Flavorful.

Robert Sisca, the celebrated Boston chef behind Grill 23, Bistro du Midi, and Harvest, brought refinement and polish, his course a marriage of bold flavors and coastal influence with halibut served with lemongrass chowder, purple potato and a touch basil. Perfection.

Andrew Chadwick, Executive Chef of Chatham Bars Inn, opened the evening with quiet grace, presenting a dry-aged strip loin served with mistake, kohlrabi and shaved truffle. Mouthwatering.

And Brennan Froeschner, Executive Pastry Chef at the Inn, closed the evening with a warm hazelnut and red plum dumpling. Simply divine.

Each corse was accompanied by wines from Hudson Chatham Winery, poured by its co-owners, Steven Rosario and Justen Nickell. The pairings felt less like accompaniments than like companions, elevating each dish, deepening each flavor, and lengthening every pause between bites.

Farm tomatoes at the Chatham Bars Inn Farm. Courtesy of the Chatham Bars Inn

As the evening unfolded, chefs stepped from the kitchen to speak about each dish. Guests leaned in, glasses raised, laughter weaving itself into the fabric of the night.

By dessert, the fields outside had gone dark, and the greenhouse stood alone in the starlight, a glowing glass jewel box in the middle of Cape Cod countryside. From inside, the view was breathtaking: constellations above, shadowed fields beyond, and between them, long tables of guests enjoying the jovial atmosphere.

When the final plates were cleared and the last drops of wine savored, no one seemed eager to leave. Guests lingered, reluctant to step away from the warmth and light, from the spell of the evening.

It was not just a dinner, but a memory worthy of the James Beard name: ephemeral, exquisite, and unforgettable.

The Chatham Bars Inn/ Courtesy of the Chatham Bars Inn

If You Go

Where to Stay

Chatham Bars Inn, a historic seaside resort on Cape Cod, offers luxurious oceanfront rooms, private cottages, and a spa. Guests can enjoy a private beach, poolside cabanas, and world-class dining.

The Farm

Located a short drive from the resort, Chatham Bars Inn’s 8-acre farm supplies much of the produce for the Inn’s kitchens. Seasonal farm dinners are hosted in its greenhouses from late summer through fall.

Farm Dinners every Saturday through November 7

Evenings begin with a reception in the fields, followed by a multi-course dinner served at a communal table inside the greenhouses. Many events feature guest chefs, winemakers, or collaborations with organizations like the James Beard Foundation.

Insider Tip

Farm dinners often sell out quickly, especially special collaborations like the Friends of James Beard series. Book well in advance, and plan to arrive early to wander the farm before sunset—when the glass houses glow at their most magical.

More Information:

Visit chathambarsinn.com for upcoming events, dining reservations, and seasonal offerings.