When you don’t want to clean the house, scrub the roasting pan, and peel pounds of potatoes for Christmas dinner, it might be a good idea to pick up the phone and make a reservation to enjoy all the gourmet goodness without any of the prep work and clean-up.

Here are three spots where you can get a fantastic holiday meal, completely stress-free:

1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

Spend Christmas Eve dining on a tradition Feast of the Seven Fishes, featuring clams casino, a seafood-stuffed cioppino, and grilled branzino, or take a seat on Christmas Day for your choice of lamb, prime rub, salmon, or seafood casserole, with lots of choices for appetizers and dessert. Check out the menus and make a reservation online.

55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-491-5090, 1606restaurant.com

Karma

If traditional Christmas fare isn’t your thing, try the Asian fusion menu at Karma’s locations in Andover or Burlington. Stick with the a la carte menu for delights like duck bao buns, garlic chicken in a hot clay pot, and ocean-fresh sashimi, or book an omakase meal, six or 15 courses of food impeccably curated by the chef. Complement your meal with a cocktail from the creative and extensive drink list (perhaps a lychee-infused martini?).

209 North Main St., Andover, 978-809-3075, karmaandover.com

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-365-0660, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com

Fogo de Chão

For a Christmas feast with Brazilian flair make a reservation at the newest location of Fogo de Chão in Burlington. Indulge in all the impeccably seasoned pork, beef, sausage, and chicken you can eat, sliced tableside, along with selections of vegetables, stews, cheese, and other sides from the feijoada bar.

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-382-0222, fogodechao.com