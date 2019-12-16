Don’t want to spend the whole holiday cooking and cleaning? Did the neighbors’ dogs eat your turkey while it was cooling on the counter à la A Christmas Story? Head out to eat on Christmas at one of our top picks below.

—

Legal Sea Foods

All three of their North Shore locations will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the North Shore Mall in Peabody, at Marketstreet Lynnfield, and at the Burlington Mall. Go for the Christmas-y steak and potatoes, or stick to the fish dishes that Legal is known for.

75 Middlesex Tpke, Burlington, 781.270.9700; 220 Market St, Lynnfield, 781.406.2500; 210 Andover St, Peabody, 978.532.4500, legalseafoods.com

—

Chopps American Bar and Grill

The steak and seafood restaurant at the Marriott Burlington offers their full dinner menu from 2 to 6 p.m. Or, try their prix fixe Chef’s Tasting Menu for $50 per person, with options like lobster ravioli, oven baked ham with whipped potato and Brussels sprouts, and flourless chocolate cake.

1 Burlington Mall Rd., Burlington, 781.229.6565, choppsamericanbarandgrill.com

—

Kowloon

The North Shore staple, popular for its range of Asian foods and its comedy show line-up, serves a limited version of their menu in house on the holiday. Sushi craving on Christmas Day? You can definitely satisfy that here.

948 Broadway, Saugus, 781.233.0077, kowloonrestaurant.com

—

Matadora

Head to the Spanish-influenced steakhouse in Woburn for a bold dining experience. Try their renowned paella or shrimp toast, or some truly unique dishes: pear and marscapone monederos or whole roasted garlic, anyone? Wash it down with a cocktail from their extensive drink list.

2 Forbes Rd., Woburn, 781.904.0658, matadorarestaurant.com

—

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

The Waltham steakhouse offers a special prix fixe holiday menu on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Starting at $46 per person, their seasonally-inspired menu includes a salad, entrée (sixteen-ounce ribeye, anyone?), and praline bread pudding for dessert. Or, opt for their holiday surf-and-turf, featuring two cold water lobster tails alongside a filet sized to your choice, starting at $50.

500 Totten Pond Rd., Waltham, 781.622.9775, ruthschris.com