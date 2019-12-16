Subscribe Now

Don’t want to spend the whole holiday cooking and cleaning? Did the neighbors’ dogs eat your turkey while it was cooling on the counter à la A Christmas Story? Head out to eat on Christmas at one of our top picks below.

Legal Sea Foods

All three of their North Shore locations will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the North Shore Mall in Peabody, at Marketstreet Lynnfield, and at the Burlington Mall. Go for the Christmas-y steak and potatoes, or stick to the fish dishes that Legal is known for.

75 Middlesex Tpke, Burlington, 781.270.9700; 220 Market St, Lynnfield, 781.406.2500; 210 Andover St, Peabody, 978.532.4500, legalseafoods.com

Chopps American Bar and Grill

The steak and seafood restaurant at the Marriott Burlington offers their full dinner menu from 2 to 6 p.m. Or, try their prix fixe Chef’s Tasting Menu for $50 per person, with options like lobster ravioli, oven baked ham with whipped potato and Brussels sprouts, and flourless chocolate cake.

1 Burlington Mall Rd., Burlington, 781.229.6565, choppsamericanbarandgrill.com

Kowloon

The North Shore staple, popular for its range of Asian foods and its comedy show line-up, serves a limited version of their menu in house on the holiday. Sushi craving on Christmas Day? You can definitely satisfy that here.

948 Broadway, Saugus, 781.233.0077, kowloonrestaurant.com

Matadora

Head to the Spanish-influenced steakhouse in Woburn for a bold dining experience. Try their renowned paella or shrimp toast, or some truly unique dishes: pear and marscapone monederos or whole roasted garlic, anyone? Wash it down with a cocktail from their extensive drink list.

2 Forbes Rd., Woburn, 781.904.0658, matadorarestaurant.com

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

The Waltham steakhouse offers a special prix fixe holiday menu on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Starting at $46 per person, their seasonally-inspired menu includes a salad, entrée (sixteen-ounce ribeye, anyone?), and praline bread pudding for dessert. Or, opt for their holiday surf-and-turf, featuring two cold water lobster tails alongside a filet sized to your choice, starting at $50.

500 Totten Pond Rd., Waltham, 781.622.9775, ruthschris.com