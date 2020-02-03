Looking to treat your special someone for Valentine’s Day? With the holiday falling on a Friday this year, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a romantic candle-lit dinner at one of the area’s best restaurants. Whether you’re looking to head into town for the night or want to stay local, we’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s dinner offerings on the North Shore and in Boston.

—

North Shore

—

Davio’s

In addition to their regular dinner menu, Davio’s Lynnfield offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $85 per guest highlighting decadent features like Nantucket Bay Scallops, Osetra caviar, and black truffles. Reservations are recommended.

1250 Market Street, Lynnfield, 781.944.4810, davios.com/lynnfield

—

Strega Prime

The high-end Italian steakhouse in Woburn, recently sold to Dublin-based Danu, offers a prix fixe menu all weekend, February 14 through 16. For $76 per person, guests can choose an antipasto like lobster tortellini, an entrée like Chilean sea bass with king crab meat, and a dessert like a Valentine’s macaron with raspberry cream.

100 Sylvan Road, Woburn, 781.933.3333, stregaprime.com

—

L’Andana

On Valentine’s Day only, treat your sweetheart to a luxurious three-course meal at Burlington’s Tuscan-inspired eatery, L’Andana. The prix fixe for $89 per person comes with a complimentary glass of Prosecco and features salmon tartare, filet mignon, and a veal ribeye, while additional a la carte ad-ons include oysters or a four cheese fonduta.

86 Cambridge Street, Burlington, 781.270.0100, landanagrill.com

—

Brine

The Newburyport oyster, crudo, and steak spot serves a distinctive four-course prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day, with highlights like cured za’atar salmon, duck porridge, and fried ice cream, for $78 per person.

25 State Street, Newburyport, 978.358.8479, brineoyster.com

—

Boston

—

Prezza

Named Boston magazine’s best date night restaurant in 2019, the authentic Italian eatery in the North End offers a four-course prix fixe Valentine’s menu all weekend long. The dinner goes for $100 per person, and guests can add on a wine pairing for an additional $60.

24 Fleet Street, 617.227.1577, prezza.com

—

Boston Chops

With locations in Downtown Crossing and the South End, the “urban steak bistro” serves a three-course Valentine’s Day menu for $99 per person including butternut squash agnolotti and a selection of prime steaks (or halibut if you prefer); try the raspberry lemon cake for dessert.

1375 Washington Street, Boston; 62 Temple Place, Boston; 617.227.5011, bostonchops.com

—

Dbar

Dorchester’s hip, award-winning dbar serves a four-course prix fixe for $69 per person with optional wine pairings at $30 per person. Cleverly named specials include The Love Bird (confit chicken) and Hunny Bunny (honey-braised rabbit).

1236 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, 617.265.4490, dbarboston.com

—

Banners Kitchen & Tap

At the Causeway eatery, guests can choose to keep it more casual with dinner in the main dining room (and receive a complimentary dessert!), or indulge with a prix fixe dinner in the Blades & Boards VIP dining room, including a bottle of wine.

82 Causeway Street, Boston, 617.263.8200, patinagroup.com/banners

—

Encore

The Everett casino offers special Valentine’s Day menus at two of their on-site restaurants. Both Rare and Sinatra will be serving their regular menu or a $95 per person prix fixe—at Rare, indulge in a hot shellfish platter starter and finish with a baked Alaska for two, and at Sinatra, look for the Italian surf and turf plus a take-home surprise from the chef.

1 Broadway, Everett, 857.770.3463, encorebostonharbor.com