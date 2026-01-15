When winter gets wicked cold, you may be tempted to hunker down under a blanket. But the North Shore offers dozens of opportunities to explore all the area has to offer while keeping totally toasty. We’ve picked 25 of our favorite ways to stay seasonally snug, even as the wind blows cold outside:
1. Thaw your hands over a hot oven while you learn to knead and shape sourdough, or assemble the perfect chicken pot pie at one of Appleton Farms’ culinary workshops.
thetrustees.org
2. Score a seat on the fireside couch at the bar in Gloucester’s Beauport Hotel for an afternoon snack and a drink. Views of the windswept harbor will ma