Take a look at some of our favorite shops, salons, and points of interest in the iconic North Shore town.



SHOP+RENEW

Amy Williams

Shop evenings by appointment and enjoy free local delivery and gift wrapping. 46 Pleasant St., Newburyport. 978-462-0020, amywilliams.net

Beach Plum Flower Shop

Call to schedule a design workshop, a perfect way to add holiday cheer to your table. 50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-1739, beachplumtoo.com

Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Face/Food Natural Beauty Market & Spa

Take advantage of curbside pickup for curated gift boxes, gift cards, products and more. 8 Market Square, Newburyport, 978-572-5121, facefoodnaturalskincare.com

Wheat

This upscale retail shop is everything you want in a cozy holiday experience. From clothing to gifts to the perfect little stocking stuffers, you’ll find it all heråe. 8 Inn St., Newburyport, 978-500-3466. wheatnewburyport.com

Fuel Training Studio

Don’t let all those holiday treats get the best of you. Visit Fuel’s outdoor greenhouse for socially distanced spinning that is sure to work off a Christmas cookie (or ten). 22 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-270-0020, fueltrainingstudio.com

WishBasket

With HEPA air purifiers and plexiglass shields, your shopping experience at this beloved Newburyport shop is definitely still on this year’s list. 50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-1515, shopwishbasket.com

Piper + Chloe

A favorite local shop has gone virtual and is offering free front porch delivery in Boston and Newburyport. piperandchloe.com

Photograph courtesy of Interlocks

INTERLOCKS

Stop in to purchase gift certificates for all of your friends, and a blow out and a mani-pedi, for yourself! 58 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-3010,

interlockssalon.com

EAT+DRINK

Harbor Creamery

After all that working out, you probably deserve some ice cream. Seasonal ice cream flavors include Eggnog, Gingerbread House, Hot Cocoa Crunch and Candy Cane. 39 Pleasant S., Newburyport, 978-255-2440,

harborcreamery.com

LIVE+PLAY

Photograph by Rachael Kloss

TinkerHaus Community Makerspace

Give someone in your life the gift of a unique gift! Offering delivery of craft kids and family and friends maker sessions by appointment as well as memberships to use their woodworking or sewing tools. 3 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-609-0038, tinkerhaus.org

Santa’s Workshop

Visit Santa from a safe social distance every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas in Brown Square. Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce 38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-462-6680

Market Square Tree

Take in the holiday sights of downtown anytime between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Downtown Newburyport, Market Square, newburyportchamber.org