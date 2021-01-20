Take a look at some of our favorite shops, salons, and points of interest in the iconic North Shore town.
SHOP+RENEW
Amy Williams
Shop evenings by appointment and enjoy free local delivery and gift wrapping. 46 Pleasant St., Newburyport. 978-462-0020, amywilliams.net
Beach Plum Flower Shop
Call to schedule a design workshop, a perfect way to add holiday cheer to your table. 50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-1739, beachplumtoo.com
Face/Food Natural Beauty Market & Spa
Take advantage of curbside pickup for curated gift boxes, gift cards, products and more. 8 Market Square, Newburyport, 978-572-5121, facefoodnaturalskincare.com
Wheat
This upscale retail shop is everything you want in a cozy holiday experience. From clothing to gifts to the perfect little stocking stuffers, you’ll find it all heråe. 8 Inn St., Newburyport, 978-500-3466. wheatnewburyport.com
Fuel Training Studio
Don’t let all those holiday treats get the best of you. Visit Fuel’s outdoor greenhouse for socially distanced spinning that is sure to work off a Christmas cookie (or ten). 22 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-270-0020, fueltrainingstudio.com
WishBasket
With HEPA air purifiers and plexiglass shields, your shopping experience at this beloved Newburyport shop is definitely still on this year’s list. 50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-1515, shopwishbasket.com
Piper + Chloe
A favorite local shop has gone virtual and is offering free front porch delivery in Boston and Newburyport. piperandchloe.com
INTERLOCKS
Stop in to purchase gift certificates for all of your friends, and a blow out and a mani-pedi, for yourself! 58 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-3010,
interlockssalon.com
EAT+DRINK
Harbor Creamery
After all that working out, you probably deserve some ice cream. Seasonal ice cream flavors include Eggnog, Gingerbread House, Hot Cocoa Crunch and Candy Cane. 39 Pleasant S., Newburyport, 978-255-2440,
harborcreamery.com
LIVE+PLAY
TinkerHaus Community Makerspace
Give someone in your life the gift of a unique gift! Offering delivery of craft kids and family and friends maker sessions by appointment as well as memberships to use their woodworking or sewing tools. 3 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-609-0038, tinkerhaus.org
Santa’s Workshop
Visit Santa from a safe social distance every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas in Brown Square. Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce 38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-462-6680
Market Square Tree
Take in the holiday sights of downtown anytime between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Downtown Newburyport, Market Square, newburyportchamber.org