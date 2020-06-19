With the weather forecast looking gorgeous this weekend, what better way to celebrate Fathers’ Day than by taking dad for a round of golf? Below are a handful of public golf courses open for business North of Boston. And if you can’t go this Sunday, pick dad up a gift card at one of his favorite courses for something to look forward to throughout these next few warm months. Whether you’re looking for scenic views or a deck for after-golf drinks, you’ll be able to find something for everyone at these North Shore greens.

—

Cape Ann Golf Club

If you’re looking for a scenic afternoon, look no further than the picturesque course at the Cape Ann Golf Club. Established in 1931, owned by the Stavros family, and conserved through an agreement with the Trustees of Reservations, the only public course on Cape Ann welcomes players of all ages and abilities. Snag gorgeous views of the Essex River, Essex salt marsh, and Crane Beach from the fourth hole. Then, enjoy fried clams and cold drinks on the deck when you’re finished.

99 John Wise Ave., Essex, 978-768-7544, capeanngolf.com

—

The Meadow at Peabody Golf Course

Situated on 259 acres of rolling terrain, the 18-hole course owned by the city of Peabody offers a challenge for golfers of all skill levels. Still need a gift for dad? At The Meadow’s online shop you can grab shirts, golf balls, towels and more with The Meadow’s logo. Check their website for more information and to sign up for tee times.

80 Granite Street, Peabody, 978-532-9390, peabodymeadowgolf.com

—

Far Corner Golf

Located in the sprawling countryside of West Boxford, the challenging course boasts three nine-holes named after local fauna—The Fox, The Heron, and The Hawk. Test yourself with the blue tees, or keep it tamer with the white, gold, or red tees. Warm up on their two-tier putting green, and grab dad a last minute gift at their new 3,700 square foot Pro Shop. Round out the day with a bite on the deck of their Far Corner Grill Room—the weather is looking beautiful.

5 Barker Road, Boxford, 978-352-8300, farcornergolf.com

—

Sagamore Spring Golf Club

For 91 years, the Sagamore Spring course in Lynnfield has offered a fun, affordable, accessible golf experience to central New Englanders. They’re committed to providing great conditions, a friendly staff, and making golf fun for everyone. They have one of the largest driving ranges in the region, and they even have a mini golf course. Have fun with the whole family this Fathers’ Day and visit Sagamore Spring’s website or give them a call to book.

1287 Main Street, Lynnfield, 781-334-3151, sagamoregolf.com