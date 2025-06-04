The Northshore Scramble, the magazine’s annual charitable golf tournament, took place on Monday under sunny skies at the Ferncroft Country Club, delivering a perfect day for all participants.

Thanks to the numerous sponsors and partners, the event was a tremendous success. The sunny weather, fantastic food and drinks, and enthusiastic golfers made this tournament one for the books. Fan-favorite partners returned, joined by new partners who added to the event.

The day started with each golfer being outfitted with brand-new New Balance golf shoes while Dom’s Sausages kicked off with a pre-tournament cookout. DJ Chris Roxx kept the vibe lively with great tunes. The course also was transformed into a party at every hole with A&B Burgers, Ghost Tequila, and Dryft offering small bites and sips with big flavors.

After a day of golf and camaraderie, everyone enjoyed an afterparty on the deck where winners were announced. Prizes were awarded to the top-performing foursome, the golfers closest to the pin, the straightest drive, and more. The Winning foursome included Tommy Ingram, Ryan Mahoney, Mark Missed, and Theo Hatzelamprou. While Lindsay Hellmuth got closest to the pin and Peter Fish had top results on the cannon shot. Some of the hole-in-one prizes on offer included a motor boat from Oyster Harbor Marine, A trip to Pebble Beach, and a $10,000 Cash prize—unfortunately we did not have a winner this year but maybe next!

The tournament raised money to support the Ferncroft Junior Scholarship Program.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the Northshore magazine 6th annual Scramble. Your participation and support have made this event a highlight of the year. We look forward to seeing you again next year!

If you are interested in participating next year, please complete this form.

Photo Gallery

If interested in full resolution images please email social@nshoremag.com