Four years ago, real estate agent Joelle Smith and her husband were considering a move from Stoneham for their family. They took a drive to Andover to check out the town, and as they rolled through the downtown, they immediately knew.
“We just looked at each other and said, ‘We want to live here,’” Smith says. So they made the leap.
Indeed, for longtime residents, new transplants, or even day-trippers from elsewhere on the North Shore, Andover combines New England charm, delightful shopping and dining, and outdoor beauty into a destination with enduring appeal. Whether the goal is boutique shopping, exploring the natural world,