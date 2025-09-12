North Shore native Cate Adamopoulos is creative and a people person, two traits that helped guide her launch of The Hive in Newburyport.

With over a decade of experience in the floral business, Adamopoulos long had a vision for what she has brought to life: a vibrant and unique downtown store where customers can pick up enviable gift items along with incredible custom floral arrangements and botanicals.

Having spent many years working downtown at John Farley Clothiers, Adamopoulos knew Newburyport was the perfect location for her dream store. “I love this community and the support it provides,” she says, adding, “It’s a great combination of local faces and seasonal visitors. I get to meet new people all the time.”

Fresh Floral Designs

Shoppers can peruse a wide variety of wares: candles, blankets, ceramics, locally made goods, garden tools, and more. “The thread tying everything together is that they are things you actually use, finds that are meant to be displayed and shared with others,” says Adamopoulos.

The floral section, complete with massive fridges stocked with blooms and a huge workspace for creating arrangements, is impressive. The Hive’s designers are available for everything from walk-ins to advance orders for custom gift baskets, teacher gifts, corporate gifts, baby showers, graduation parties, and weddings. Hand-tied bouquets and potted plants are popular, too.

“We really care about our floral designs,” explains Adamopoulos. “We work closely with clients on everything from color palette to size to flower type.”

A Perfect Partnership

In recent news, Alexandra Zolotas and Rachel Hieronymus of June & Honey Charcuterie recently opened a new retail space inside The Hive. This collaboration expands on Adamopoulos’ vision for the store as a curated lifestyle destination.

“Now, customers can pick up an arrangement and a cheese board, browse our selection of cheese knives and napkins, and leave with the perfect gift for themselves or someone else,” says the owner.

The fall and winter months will bring a host of events, including build-your-own charcuterie board nights and make-your-own floral arrangements as well as wreath making, workshops, book signings, plant health lessons with house plant expert Melanie Rose of Convalis, and more.

With so much to offer, it’s fair to say that The Hive is buzzing with activity. “It really has come together how I had hoped,” describes Adamopoulos.

thehivenbpt.com

Cate Adamopoulos of The Hive in Newburyport

Beautiful Blooms: Keep your blooms fresh – longer!

Remove extra leaves and give florals a fresh cut before putting them in water. Cut on an angle. For some flowers (like hydrangeas), make a small cut up the middle of the stem, which allows for more water to hydrate the flower

Use room temperature water with a small amount of flower food. If you don’t have any at home, use a little sugar and vinegar.

Replace the water and give a small trim to the stems often—ideally every day, but every couple of days at least.