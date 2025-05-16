Now that spring is officially here, the season for staying inside is over. And there’s no easier (or more affordable) way to get out and enjoy the mild temps and budding blooms of May than with a hiking or biking adventure.

Whether you’re into hiking, mountain biking, or both, read on to find the perfect trail for your preferences. Many of the region’s trails offer some gentle elevation that’s ideal for beginners and experienced enthusiasts alike.

However, note that the mud of early spring makes mountain biking tough—and sometimes impossible. In fact, it’s the reason why Ravenswood Park in Gloucester doesn’t allow biking between March 1 and April 30. But now that it’s May, you should be in the clear if you keep an eye on the weather.

Hamilton’s Vineyard Hill Reservation invites family-friendly hikes through quiet woods. Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary

“There are so many places to ride on the North Shore, and the trails tend to run from one property to another. It’s a great benefit of living here,” says Chris LaPointe, president of the Essex County Greenbelt Association.

Vineyard Hill Reservation in Hamilton, a Greenbelt property, is one of LaPointe’s favorites for both hiking and biking. “There are great wide woods roads as well as some single-track trails and a nice stone bridge over a pond,” he says. And it’s right by Bradley Palmer State Park, another hotspot for both sports.

LaPointe also cites mud as a springtime challenge, even in May. Try to avoid heading out the day after heavy rain to give the trails time to dry out. If you find yourself out in soggy conditions, “do your best not to widen the trails,” he says. “Over time, you’ll get to know the trails that dry out early and those that stay wet longer and be able to choose accordingly.”

A Trail for Hiking

Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield

A perennial favorite on the North Shore, Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary is perfect for a leisurely hike. Its 12 miles of easy and moderate trails snake past wetlands, wooded esker, meadows, and vernal ponds. And don’t miss the rockery: a grotto of narrow stone passages and caves for climbing and exploring.

A Trail for Biking

Harold Parker State Forest, Andover

LaPointe recommends the expansive trail system at Harold Parker State Forest for mountain bikers. You’ll never run out of acreage to explore with the park’s 35 miles of trails. The hemlock and white pine forest also boasts 11 ponds for kayaking or fishing and dozens of campsites.

Boxford State Park and Bald Hill Reservation are home to numerous ponds.

Trails for Both

Bradley Palmer State Park, Topsfield/Hamilton

Spanning over 700 acres of Topsfield and Hamilton, Bradley Palmer State Park is known for its fantastic (but not super intimidating) mountain biking. Some bike trails are even partially paved. The park is full of rolling hills, pine needled paths, and picnic tables. And parking for Massachusetts residents is only $5.

Vineyard Hill Reservation, Hamilton

This scenic hardwood forest in Hamilton boasts gorgeous scenery and ample opportunities for hiking and biking as well as birding, dog walking, and horseback riding. And if you run out of trails to explore, Bradley Palmer State Park and the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary are nearby.

Tompson Street Reservation, Gloucester

The trails at this more rugged reservation will give you some of the best elevation on Cape Ann. Its trails range from easy to difficult, with great views of Gloucester Harbor in store for those who hike Sunset Mountain and Eagle Rock. The reservation has some great bike-friendly trails, too, notes LaPointe.

Maudslay State Park is known for its botanical trails. Vineyard Hill Reservation is a natural wonderland of hardwood trees. Ravenswood Park in Gloucester spans 600 acres.

Maudslay State Park, Newburyport

Newburyport’s Maudslay State Park is known for its botanical trails. Among the park’s 19th-century gardens and rolling meadows is the state’s largest naturally occurring stand of mountain laurel. But it’s also a great biking spot, especially for beginners or those looking for a more relaxing ride.

Ravenswood Park, Gloucester

Ravenswood Park in Gloucester has an impressive 600 acres, with 10 miles of picturesque trails through woods and old pastures. Beautiful in all seasons, the park comes alive during the spring bloom. But note that it doesn’t allow mountain biking between March 1 and April 30.

Boxford State Park, Boxford

Another trail system with the benefit of space, Boxford State Park is the gateway to Bald Hill Reservation, which is over 2,000 acres. Hikes can take you between 45 minutes and 4 hours, and the trails’ relatively wide widths make them great for mountain biking or horseback riding. Keep an eye out for flora and fauna like red maples, blueberry bushes, herons, and owls.