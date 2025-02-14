February break is upon us, and even if you’re not jetting off to warmer climes there is still plenty of family fun to be had right here on the North Shore, from animal tracking to animation. We’ve rounded up some ideas for making the most of the week below.

Explore Beverly, Gloucester, and Marblehead

While you’re planning your itinerary, give a little extra consideration to visiting Beverly, Gloucester, and Marblehead. Students in these towns will be in the school throughout their usual break to make up for days lost during the teachers’ strikes in the fall, so the small, family-focused businesses there will be mising out on their usual bump in business.

In Beverly, paint a mug or clay figure at Clay Dreaming or settle in for a burger and an afternoon of board games at The Castle. In Gloucester, explore the enchanting and quirky medieval-style estate of the Hammond Castle Museum (kids are free next week), or visit Cape Ann Lanes for bowling (and some local craft beer for Mom and Dad). Marblehead’s Warwick Cinemas will be showing Dog Man and Paddington in Peru, for a big-screen experience with small-town charm.

Go on a hot chocolate quest

Do you prefer a rich hot chocolate? Something with a touch of cinnamon and a generous dollop of whipped cream? Whatever your preference, the North Shore has something for you. So spend the week trying as many as you can trying to the figure out where the best hot chocolate is served. There may be no right answers, but it will be awfully fun trying to figure it out. We’ll get your quest started with this round-up of some of our favorites.

Maple tapping at Appleton Farms | Photograph by Robert Barossi

Maple in the Barnyard at Appleton Farms | Feb. 15 and 22

Learn all about the process of maple sugaring with this special family-oriented event. Observe maple trees, learn about the tools used to tap them and collect sap, get a taste of maple sap, and, of course, get a sweet sample of the final product. Then visit the snack bar or farm store for maple-flavored baked goods and jugs of syrup to take home. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms

Animal fun at the Wenham Museum | Feb. 17, 19, and 20

Animal action abounds at the Wenham Museum during vacation week. Meet some cuddly shelter pets and do animal-themed crafts on Monday, explore the inside of a life-size inflatable whale on Wednesday, or hang out with live owls on Thursday. Leave some time to enjoy to enjoy the museum galleries. wenhammuseum.org

Gif-O-Graf | Photograph courtesy of Peabody Essex Museum

Get animated at the Peabody Essex Museum | Feb. 20 and 21

On Thursday and Friday, cretive kids (and their parents!) can use paper cutouts and the power of their imaginations to make their own short, stop-motion animation clip on the Gif-O-Graf, billed as “the world’s first all-in-one animation machine.” Then spend some time exploring the rest of the fascinating and engaging museum (we particularly love the striking historical styles in the Fashion and Design exhibition). pem.org

Animal tracking at Breakheart Reservation | Feb. 20

Become a wildlike spy on this one-mile walk where participants will learn how to spot the signs that an animal has passed through the woods and what these indicators tell us about what the animals do when we are not around. Details online at mass.gov/info-details/february-vacation-week-free-family-friendly-programs#northeastern-massachusetts-.

All About Birds at Long Hill | Feb. 22

On this hands-on avian adventures, families will walk the lovely wooded trails at Beverly’s Long Hill, learning about bird species, habitats, and eco-systems – and hopefully see a few feathered friends fluttering though the forest. After the walk, kids will have a chance ot make their own birdhouse using recycled and sustainable materials. Register at the Long Hill website at thetrustees.org/place/long-hill.