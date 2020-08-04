Fairmont Copley Plaza will reopen its doors to guests this Friday, August 7, on the eve of its historic 108th birthday. On August 8, 1912—108 years ago, this Saturday—the very first guests checked in to the newly built Copley Plaza hotel. So prestigious was the opening that rooms had been booked 16 months in advance. The “Grand Dame of Boston,” now an iconic landmark in the heart of Boston, reopens after a four-month closure.

Those on the North Shore who have always dreamed of staying at Fairmont Copley Plaza, or looking for a city escape within driving distance, can take advantage of a special $108 rate that will be offered during the hotel’s “Birthday Flash Sale” this weekend, good for stays through March 2021. Normally, accommodation in a Fairmont Room could cost anywhere between $400 and $600 per night at the luxury hotel.

“We are overjoyed to reopen the hotel on this particularly momentous occasion, as it falls on the hotel’s 108th birthday,” says George Terpilowski, General Manager of Fairmont Copley Plaza. “Since its opening in 1912, the hotel has been a symbol of Boston’s rich history and elegance, and its storied hallways haven’t been the same without our friends, family, and community.”

Birthday Flash Sale

To commemorate its reopening and birthday in grand style, Fairmont Copley Plaza is hosting a three-day “ Birthday Flash Sale ” this weekend, offering a $108 per night rate for stays in a Fairmont Room through the end of March 2021 (subject to availability). This limited-time sale begins Friday, August 7 and ends Sunday, August 9. Guests can book here or use the promotional code “PBTH” when booking direct on the hotel’s website.

Fairmont Copley Plaza is releasing a variety of deals to make travel to Boston and the hotel accessible for Massachusetts residents interested in a coastal getaway. The “Stay Close” package offers a buy-one-get-one-free deal where guests will receive a complimentary consecutive night for every night booked, for as many nights as they please, and Massachusetts residents can save 15% off and a room upgrade at check-in.

The deals don’t stop at guest rooms—as Boston’s premier wedding venue, the hotel created a “ Minimony ” package curated for intimate ceremonies of up to 10 people, starting at just $1,000 for a 1-hour gathering in one of the property’s regal ballrooms.

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

The hotel’s restaurant, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, also reopens on Friday, August 7 with an expanded outdoor patio, new to-go menu, and new chef.

To-go items include New England-forward foods like clam chowder, lobster rolls, quahog pizza, and a locally-sourced porchetta sandwich, as well as OAK classics like the signature Wagyu Burger. Takeaway craft cocktails are in the works.

“We’re excited at the new opportunity to serve our kitchen’s high-quality dishes for people to enjoy at home,” says Zaid Khan, Chef de Cuisine at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen. “Many consider OAK for a fancy night ‘out,’ and now they can experience OAK for a fancy night ‘in,’ or dine on our patio to bask in the views of Copley Square.” Indoor dining is available as well, with physically distanced tables.

To learn more about the extensive measures Fairmont Copley Plaza is taking to safeguard, protect, and care for all valued guests and employees, visit ALLStayWell.com .

The “Grand Dame of Boston” Turns 108 Years Old This Weekend

· As one newspaper wrote in 1912, “The opening presented to Boston one of the most colorful and brilliant pictures the city has ever seen. It marked a new era in hotel-keeping, not only in Boston but in the entire country.” 1912 was a growth year for Boston—Fenway Park also opened, along with the Franklin Park Zoo.

· The Copley Plaza Hotel was built on the original site of the Museum of Fine Arts at the total cost of $5.5 million, and named in honor of John Singleton Copley, the great American painter.

· Designed by Henry Janeway Hardenbergh, who also designed The Plaza in New York, the seven-floor hotel was constructed in the Beaux-Arts style.

· Guests paid just $3.50 for a room in 1912, and had the great fortune of experiencing many “firsts,” as Copley Plaza was the first completely air conditioned hotel in Boston, the first with an internal reservations system, and the first to accept credit cards.

· Affectionately known as the “Grand Dame of Boston,” Fairmont Copley Plaza has stood as a symbol of Boston’s rich tradition, culture and hospitality since its opening. Many foreign dignities, royalty and countless celebrities have graced the property (like Prince Charles, Elizabeth Taylor, and Frank Sinatra), and the hotel has been featured in many major films—most recently Little Women, and also American Hustle, The Firm and Bride Wars.