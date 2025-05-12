Nestled 18 miles North of Boston, hugging the scenic coast, Marblehead is our little jewel box on the Atlantic. A true gem on our stunning North Shore with historic homes dating back to the 1600’s, unmatched harbor views and a vibrant, totally walkable downtown packed with seaside style, rich history, and charm.

I’m lucky enough to call it home! So, grab your comfy shoes as I walk you through a magical day in Marblehead.

Shubie’s Marketplace

Shubie’s Marketplace is a great place to start our day- and I often do! Family owned and operated for over 75 years, it’s a gourmet marketplace with curated wines, groceries, and sophisticated grab-and-go meals. Stop by for a bite at their cafe for a warm and toasty stacked sandwich (like and Avo, Egg & Cheese or my favorite, the VBC) and stick around to peruse the specialty handcrafted gifts and books featuring local artists and authors (like me!).

Shubie’s Marketplace I Photographs By Elise Sinagra

Chic Streets

Must do some shopping! Pop by my favorite boutique in town and say hi to Chic Street’s owner, Julie McGonagle. It’s on point, on trend, and coastal preppy at its finest! She and her staff are always happy to help with hand-picked pieces for any occasion big or small.

Abbot Hall

We locals like to bring our visitors to Abbot Hall for a stroll through a piece of living history! The first floor of this iconic landmark features a free museum showcasing memories of Marblehead’s storied past along with the impressive Spirit of ‘76 painting.

Roasted Garlic Soup, Ricotta Dip with Homemade Chili Oil & Toasted Bread Alex’s Beet Salad with baby kale, spiced yogurt, pomegranate & blood orange vinigarette The Landing I Photographs By Brian DeMello

The Landing Restaurant

I love The Landing for lunch! Sitting right along the harbor, The Landing is an institution with a casual (yet elevated) feel with fabulous views. Think classical coastal fare with a chef’s kiss! Sit outside for outstanding harbor views or inside at their recently renovated bar. A nice place to sip on a crisp glass of white wine or (town favorite) the Dark & Stormy.

Old Town Marblehead

Stepping back in time in all the right ways. These cobblestone streets feature countless unique shops and historic buildings. Here are just a few…

Saltwater Bookstore & Mud Puddle Toys

Saltwater Bookstore is a sweet addition to town with a carefully curated collection. Don’t miss the the cozy children’s section in the back. Mud Puddle Toys is an absolute treasure. A precious, old-timey toy store thoughtfully stocked with complimentary gift wrapping!

Mud Puddle Toys I Photographs By Elise Sinagra

Mookie’s at Mugford Cafe & Marblehead Candle Company

Grab a latte at Mookie’s at Mugford Cafe and then head to Marblehead Candle Company and choose from an assortment of hand poured, soy candles as a memento of your day in Marblehead.

5 Corners Kitchen

If you’re sticking around for dinner (lucky you!) 5 Corners Kitchen is a local favorite for its big city dining feel without leaving our little town. If you can get there for happy hour they do a great oyster special. But don’t miss the cacio e pepe, crispy brussels, and skate wing meuniere!

The Hidden Door

Shh! Just steps away from 5 Corners, you’ll find our secret hideaway, The Hidden Door. Tucked behind an unmarked door, this intimate, speakeasy- style bar offers craft cocktails (and mocktails) in a chic’, Prohibition-style atmosphere. Their friendly mixologists are serving up creative cocktails (like a sour cream and onion martini) but are happy to shake up the classics as well.