While Taylor Swift concert tickets are impossibly hard to find, if you go to the Topsfield Fair on October 8 at 7pm her music will come alive on the Grandstand Stage. There certainly will be dancing and singing along with her famous lyrics when Taylor’s Story: Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift* performs. The cover band celebrates Taylor with high energy, charisma, and flair that has made Taylor Swift a global phenomenon. Tickets are free with your admission to the Topsfield Fair.

Photograph Courtesy of Topsfield Fair

Topsfield Fair Tickets

The fair runs from October 3 – 13, this year. If you’re planning to join in this year, think ahead: Until October 2, you can buy a one-day ticket online for the discounted price of $15, plus a $3.00 convenience fee, as compared to the price of $20 for tickets bought once the fair starts. Until October 2, fairgoers can also opt for the three-day pass for $42 and a $3 convenience fee. Children under eight years old are free with an adult admission ticket. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance at topsfieldfair.org. Convenience fee does not apply for tickets purchased at the ticket booth at the fairgrounds through October, 2, 2025.

From the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off to cute farm animals to rides on the Midway, there are There are hundreds of ways to have fun at the fair. Here is a list of twelve ideas to get you started.

*This event is fan-sponsored and is not endorsed by or affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities.