Driving north along I-93 into New Hampshire’s picturesque Lakes Region, the landscape is well into its seasonal transformation. The emerald canopy gives way to a symphony of reds, oranges, and golds as the crisp scent of autumn fills the air. Fall has arrived—and with it, a new destination redefining New England luxury: The Lake Estate on Winnisquam. This $90 million resort, nestled on 36 pristine lakefront acres in Tilton, New Hampshire, officially opened its doors this past September, marking the most significant hospitality investment in the state’s modern history. The 114-room, year-round resort and spa delivers what many have long