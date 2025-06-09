The energy on The Rooftop at the Artisan Hotel at Tuscan Village was electric and the summer vibe was strong for the return of Northshore Magazine’s June/July Issue Launch Party. VIP guests were given exclusive access to the splashy summer edition with the bright blue and yellow cover featuring an overhead shot of Gloucester’s Good Harbor Beach. When asked what they thought of the cover by RMS Media Group President and CEO, Rick Sedler the thrilled VIP crowd replied with resounding applause and cheers.

The stylish attendees delighted in warm breezes and the expansive views of the Tuscan Village complex at sunset. As passed appetizers circulated around the space, guests sipped on sun cruisers, the event’s signature cocktail, and enjoyed a cheese and grazing table and beef sliders. Music provided by DJ Rob Hulse provided a lively backdrop to the evening.

Next up: our biggest event of the year — BONS Event 2025. Get your tickets now!

Love the magazine? Subscribe today to get every issue of Northshore delivered right to you.

Photo Gallery

If interested in full resolution images please email social@nshoremag.com



If interested in full resolution images please email social@nshoremag.com

