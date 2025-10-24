Under the glowing lights of The Cut in Gloucester, Northshore magazine gathered the region’s brightest minds and boldest changemakers for its annual Top Influencers Event — a celebration of leadership, creativity, and community that has become one of the most anticipated evenings on the North Shore social calendar.

Against the backdrop of The Cut’s sleek, industrial-chic interiors, the energy was electric with conversation, laughter, and a sense of connection and community. From business leaders and TV celebrities to chefs and philanthropists, the room was filled with people who make the North Shore a more vibrant, innovative, and compassionate place to live.

Setting the Stage

Guests were welcomed with a lively cocktail hour and mingling. A live band — Upper Room Entertainment —provided a soulful soundtrack as attendees posed for photos, swapped stories, and toasted to another year of progress and collaboration.

The Faces of Influence

This year’s honorees reflect the diverse heartbeat of the region — innovators in business, champions of healthcare and advocates for equity and culture. Publisher Paul Reulbach and editor Nancy Berry were on stage to welcome the new inductees.

Among them were:

Jennifer Buras, a tireless advocate for women’s leadership and civic engagement.

Jason Carron, the culinary visionary behind Post 1917 Steakhouse, redefining the North Shore dining experience.

Nancy Batista Caswell, restaurateur and president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber, whose work embodies community-driven leadership.

Alaina Pinto, through her creative lens, she has captured the beauty, charm, and spirit of New England. Her storytelling through social media inspires others to explore, connect, and appreciate the places we call home.

Steven Leed, for more than five decades, has carried forward his family’s legacy at Royal Jewelers with grace and integrity.

Kim Carrigan has spent her career shining a light on stories that matter with honesty, curiosity, and care. From television to radio to podcasting, she continues to elevate conversations and connect communities.

Mary Carroll on behalf of Bill and Joyce Cummings, who have dedicated their lives and their success to helping others. Through the Cummings Foundation, they’ve given hundreds of millions of dollars to local causes, strengthening communities across the region.



Paul LaRosa, whose restaurants are more than dining experiences — they are extensions of his deep belief in hospitality. From Andover to Newburyport, he’s built spaces where people come together, share meals, and feel at home.

The night underscored that influence, at its best, is about legacy. Northshore magazine’s annual event doesn’t just recognize success; it honors service, creativity, and commitment to community.

This year’s addition of a “Legends” list — highlighting past honorees whose impact continues to ripple outward — added an extra layer of meaning. Some of the 25 North Shore Legends — extraordinary individuals who have continued to set the standard for excellence—included TV personality Anna Rossi, sports Sean Stellato, Davio’s Steve DiFillippo, Uncommon Threads of Susan Kanoff, Brian Kelly of Kelly Automotive Group, and Sogno’s Ron Martignetti.

North Shore’s finest gathered to celebrate one another to share stories, and remind us all that leadership, in its truest form, is about lifting others higher.

For the full list of 2025 Influencers and Legends, click here.

Photo Gallery

If you’d like to license high-resolution versions of any event photos for full usage, please complete this form.

To license high-resolution versions of any event photos for full usage, please complete this form.

A special thank you to our sponsors

Encore Boston Harbor

Andover Wine Merchant

Newburyport Bank

Pentucket Bank

Bahktiari Group

Cabot Wealth Management

DIY Drinkware

Giblees

Accardi/ Espresso Plus

Renewal by Andersen

NESTED Organization & Design

DrinkThat

SkinMD

Touchstone Closing