When it comes to coastal day-trip destinations on the North Shore, Newburyport is near the top of many lists. From waterfront dining to beaches to boating and charming downtown shops, this city by the sea has it all. But what the casual day-tripper might not realize is that year-round, the residents of Newburyport are what make this little city such a warm and welcoming community. Whether you are a visitor or someone who calls this area home, chances are good that many of your favorite shops and restaurants are owned and operated by locals, something that makes supporting the downtown experience all the more special.

New on the State Street scene (72 State, to be exact) is women’s retail shop Charleston & Coco. Owned by the daughter- and mother-in-law combo of Rachel and Jeanne Carter (themselves Newburyport residents, who are also recognizable from Fuel Training Studio, where Jeanne is co-owner and Rachel is a fitness instructor), Charleston & Coco is Newburyport’s newest must-stop retail shop.

The interests and backgrounds of both Rachel and Jeanne led to the genesis of Charleston & Coco, named after the youngest Carter girls, Charleston (Charlie) and Coco (Kennedy). With Rachel’s experience in fashion merchandising and Jeanne’s entrepreneurial spirit, they set out to create a shop that was reflective of the personal styles of both women, who categorize the store as having a “modern boho chic meets coastal vibe.” Shoppers can expect to find an emphasis on neutral color palettes and textures in the form of high-quality apparel at attainable prices.

From everyday wear and classic items to unique pieces that will vary from season to season, there is much to be excited about. Shoppers will easily find pieces to create outfits for any occasions. Whether you are searching for something for the office or a dinner out or to perfect your mom-on-the-Saturday-sidelines look, they have it all and strive to include all women.

Local designers including Gale & Hayes can be found alongside the store’s signature denim bar, hand-selected jewelry lines, and other handcrafted goods. During any given time of year, you’ll find Charleston & Coco hosting styling nights, customization experiences, and “Sip & Shop” events.

For Rachel and Jeanne, being able to welcome both new and familiar faces is a delight. Their positive energy and sunny outlooks have influenced every aspect of their new venture. “Opening this store in the heart of downtown Newburyport, where we both live, is really ideal, and we are so grateful for this community” says Jeanne. “Seeing friends and people who live here and meeting new people and being able to help them shop makes our day,” echoes Rachel, who encourages anyone who walks by to come in, say hi, and check out the new space.

72 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-4572, charlestonandcoco.com