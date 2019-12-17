The holidays are here, and before they’re gone, you’ve got a lot of gifting to do. Rather than add another thing to your ever-expanding list, we’ve compiled a guide of last-minute gifts, including many locally sourced items, that are sure to make any recipient glad they extended that holiday party invite.

A Stocking Stuffer Win: Lip Kit by REALHER

Wintertime might as well be synonymous with chapped lips but it doesn’t have to be. And I think it’s fair to say that 2019 was the year of the lip kit (here’s looking at you, Kylie Jenner) making this gift a no brainer. Give the gift of this darling lip kit by REALHER that packs a triple punch in the form of a lip liner, a lip plumping gloss, and a matte liquid lipstick. Compact and high quality, it comes in three shades and makes for a perfect stocking stuffer. Bonus—its sold locally at Interlocks Salon + Spa in Newburyport, where you’ll find a bunch of other hard to resist items.

Dunkin’ Strong: Homesick x Dunkin’ Limited Edition Candle Collection

You might have seen this popular candle brand popping up everywhere online and for good reason. Homesick is a home fragrance brand that uses the power of scent to conjure up memories of years gone by. These all-natural, coconut wax blend candles are hand-poured in the U.S. and their newest collaboration is with none other than Dunkin’—making this gift more than worth its weight in donuts to any Massachusetts native. These limited-edition collaboration candles come in three scents: Original Blend, Old Fashioned, and Peppermint Mocha, and smell just as good as you’d imagine. You can shop them online here.

From Online to In-Hand: Local Brands in Real Life

Taking a lot of the guesswork (and legwork) out of gifting this year is Hunt & Gather in Manchester-by-the-Sea, where you’ll find a hand-picked collection of some of the season’s hottest brands popping up under one roof. The store, now in its new Manchester-by-the-Sea location, allows customers to connect with online brands in an offline forum. And they’ve got the good stuff. Recently featured brands have included Sail to Sable and their hard to resist “Ski” sweater among other items.

Locals will know, that if you can find a Chappy Wrap blanket, your best bet is to buy it on the spot! These unbelievably soft blankets have become the unofficial ambassador of New England cozy. The season’s “it” hats from Sh*t that I Knit (STIK) can also be found, as can the classically cute buoy bracelets by maine melon.

Self-Proclaimed Foodies Rejoice: Truffle Gift Set

Isn’t everyone an amateur chef or food critic? These truffle gift sets are an option for just about anyone. With varying gift basket options and price points to match any budget, there’s little doubt that this gift will impress. Pick up one (or five!) locally at Williams Sonoma at MarketStreet Lynnfield. The gift baskets include everything from white and black truffle oils to black truffle popcorn salt, truffle honeycomb and more, making them perfect last-minute hostess gifts.

Happy holidays to you and yours. Here’s to making spirits bright and checking things off that to-do list all season long.