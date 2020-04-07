Spring is finally here, and although we can’t go visit our favorite public gardens on the North Shore, we can bring spring inside with a little help from some of our local floral designers and their breathtaking floral arrangements.

Les Fleurs

Reminiscent of the flower-filled shops of Paris, Les Fleurs in Andover will transform your Easter dinner table into a breath of fresh air. Owner Sandra Sigman is doing arrangements for curbside pick up these days as well as local “no contact” delivery. Pulling vessels from her shop, such as clay pots, wicker baskets, and silver urns, she is filling them with the best she is able to source as shipments from Holland and other global floral markets have been scarce.

She is sourcing beautiful tulips from California and creating vibrant arrangements with roses and blossoming branches for the Easter table. The flowers she is unable to use during the day, go to making arrangements for local senior centers in and around Andover such as Atria Marland Place, an assisted living community in Andover. Check out Sigman’s instagram for tips on how to decorate your Easter table.

27 Barnard St., Andover, 978-475-9669, lesfleurs.com, @lesfleursandover

Sweet Annie

Katie Rocheford is the owner and lead designer of Sweet Annie Event and Floral Design, a boutique floral design studio located in Newburyport. She has an incredible passion for working with clients to understand and bring their floral design vision to life. She is inspired by the seasons and nature and, appropriately so, is offering tulips for curbside pickup for the Easter holiday.

Newburyport, 781-424-8190, sweetanniefloraldesign.com

Bella’s Floral Design/ Petries Flower Shoppe

Elyse Gaynor has been creating beautiful floral arrangements for several of Northshore magazine’s events, including BONS, the Winter Gala, Grand Tasting, and North Shore Night Out. She has also designed arrangements for our fall and spring home events. She brings the same beautiful sensibilities and attention to detail to every bouquet and centerpiece. During the pandemic, Bella’s Floral Design and Petrie’s (Gaynor runs both shops) are limiting their operations to contactless doorstep deliveries Monday through Friday—while offering “no delivery charge” Fridays.

Some of their most popular spring palettes are lavenders and creams. Gaynor is finding Gerber Daisies from California as well as roses from South America. For flowers that are not sold during the day, she creates bouquets for those working in the medical field on the North Shore to thank them for their service.

Lynnfield, 781-333-4300, bellasfloraldesign.com; Saugus, 781-223-5642, flowershoppes.com

Meredith McCarthy Floral Design & Event Styling

Meredith McCarthy changed careers from environmental planning to floral design. Graduating from Rittners School of Floral Design, she has been creating beautiful bouquets and centerpieces for weddings and special events ever since. She is not open during the COVID-19 crisis, but suggests to her customers that they still create springtime beauty in their home. She say, “why not go forage in your yard for it—daffodils are just coming up as are tulips and trees are beginning to blossom–its a quick and easy way to turn your indoors into a breath of fresh air and springtime beauty.

Ipswich. 978-884-5974, meredithmccarthyfloraldesign.com