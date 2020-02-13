February break is almost upon us, and you don’t have to be traveling this vacation to have a great time. The recess offers not only a chance for more family time, but also the opportunity to enjoy everything winter in New England has to offer. Whether you’re looking for activities for the kids while you’re at work, or excursions for the whole family, check out our list of family-friendly activities to make the most of this year’s February break.

—

Celebrate Black History Month at PEM

All week long, the Peabody Essex Museum offers family-friendly drop-in events like artmaking, storytelling, and workshops like a hip hop and spoken word event with Wreck Shop, or a tap workshop with Syncopated Ladies. You can even write and bind your own book with 826 Boston. Check out PEM’s website for the full lineup of events.

161 Essex Street, Salem, 978.745.9500, pem.org/febvaca

—

Nashoba Valley Ski Area

If you’re a seasoned skier, check out Nashoba’s Vertical Challenge, a day of free ski and snowboard races on February 16. Or, head to the mountain for quality local skiing any day of February break, or try out their snow tubing, open til 10 p.m.

Ski Area: 79 Powers Road, Westford; Tubing: 179 Great Road, Littleton; 978.692.3033; skinashoba.com

—

National Engineers Week at Boston Children’s Museum

February 16 through 22

All week long, try out engineering activities at Boston Children’s Museum like exploring circuits, building with blocks and dowels, and making paper airplanes. Activities are for all ages and change throughout the week, so check their site for the full line-up.

308 Congress Street, 617.426.6500, bostonchildrensmuseum.org

—

Winter Activities at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate

February 16 through 22

The Ipswich Estate offers all-day February break activities—mornings start with WinterQuest, a half-day program for kids 7 to 14 featuring outdoor adventures and hands-on STEM activities, and afternoons wrap up with winter fun at Castle Hill, like s’mores roasting, scavenger hikes, crafts, and story time.

290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, 978.356.4351, thetrustees.org/things-to-do

—

February Vacation Week at the MFA

February 17 through 21

In addition to offering free kids’ admission all week, the Museum of Fine Arts also puts on a range of kid-friendly activities like story hours, dance performances, and artmaking activities in mediums like oil pastels, photography, sculpture, and watercolors. Check their site for more details.

465 Huntington Avenue, Boston, 617.267.9300, mfa.org

—

Kids in the Kitchen at Appleton Farms

February 17 through 21

Every weekday morning during February vacation, Appleton Farms hosts a cooking program for kids, featuring a new recipe each day, an outdoor adventure around the farm, and time to each their culinary creations. Come for one day or all five.

219 County Road, Ipswich, 978.356.5728, thetrustees.org/things-to-do

—

“Welcome to Our Home” Living History Tour at Orchard House

February 18 through 22

In addition to offering extended hours during February vacation week, Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House also puts on an interactive tour of Orchard House with a costumed guide, first-hand anecdotes, games, and songs. Advanced reservations are recommended.

399 Lexington Road, Concord, 978.369.4118, louisamayalcott.org/events

—

Art for February Vacation Week at deCordova

February 19 through 21

Kids are encouraged to create sculptures inspired by Peter Hutchinson: Landscapes of My Lifeon view now at the deCordova sculpture museum at this drop-in art activity from 1 to 3 p.m., free with museum admission. All children 12 and under are always free.

51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln, 781.259.8355, decordova.org

—

Frozen Fest at Wenham Museum

February 19

Celebrate winter with Wenham Museum at this one-day festival, highlighting the museum’s new exhibit, Frozen: Stories of Ice and Snow, exploring Wenham’s history of ice harvesting. Enjoy art making, cookie decorating, and brews and bites from Old Planters Brewery and Butter UR Biscuit.

132 Main Street, Wenham, 978.468.2377, classy.org/event/frozen-fest

—

Lowell Winterfest

February 21 through 22

The annual downtown Lowell festival features live music, food vendors, ice skating, a carousel, a soup-making competition, a craft market, an all-you-can-eat chocolate festival, and more!

50 Arcand Drive, Lowell, 978.674.4260, lowellwinterfest.com