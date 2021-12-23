With 2022 on the horizon, some of us may feel ready to celebrate the dawn of a new, hopefully not-so-stressful year. So we’ve rounded up six events for people who want to bid farewell to the year that was 2021 and ring in the new.

Please note, however, that with the recent surge in COVID cases, people should use caution and good sense deciding what risks they are willing to take. And be sure to check in with event organizers in case of any last-minute changes of plan as the pandemic situation evolves.

Now, without any further ado:

1. Gallivant like Gatsby in Marblehead

The Beacon Restaurant and Warwick Cinemas are throwing a Roaring 20s-style gala featuring dancing, a speakeasy casino, a buffet, champagne toast, after-hours snacks, and plenty of Gatsby-esque glamor. For good measure, the cinema will be screening the event’s namesake movie during the party. Tickets are $125 and available online.

123 Pleasant St., Marblehead, 781-631-0180, thebeaconmarblehead.com

2. Take to the sea with Beauport Cruiselines

Cruise the waters of Gloucester Harbor about the Beauport Princess while sipping champagne, dancing to the onboard DJ, and sampling snacks from the mac and cheese martini bar and the Chinese food station. Tickets are $75 each and are available on the Beauport Cruiselines website.

6 Rowe Sq., Gloucester, 978-865-3210, beauportcruiselines.com

3. Share your talents at the Larcom Theatre

Show off your melodic voice or killer jokes at the venerable Larcom’s Theatre’s New Year’s Eve Open Mic night, from 10 p.m. all the way to 1 a.m. next year. Not ready to take the stage yourself? Come on down and support the local talent. More information about attending and/or performing available at the theater’s website.

13 Wallis St., Beverly, 978-922-6313, thelarcom.org

The Larcom Theatre in Beverly

4. Turn back time at Kings in Lynnfield

Relive one of the most colorful decades at Kings’ 80s Prom Night New Year’s Eve Party. Dress in your finest legwarmers, break out the skinny ties, and channel your inner Molly Ringwald for a night of bowling, dining, and retro fun. Tickets are $75 per person, with a minimum of four people per reservation. Learn more at the Kings website.

510 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-334-4400, kings-de.com

5. Celebrate safely with Beverly Main Streets

Join this fun and free online event from 3-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Participants will enjoy dance performances, silly storytelling, and upbeat Afro-Latin drumming, followed by a virtual countdown, so kids can celebrate the new year without all the hassle of driving, masking, and staying up late. Register online.

6. Hike into the new year at Appleton Farms

Set the tone for a healthy and adventurous new year with a two-mile guided hike through the forests and fields of Appleton Farms. Visit the Trustees of Reservations website to register.

219 County Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-5728, thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms