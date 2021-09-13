The Newburyport Art Association will host their 20th Annual Art Auction & Party on Saturday, September 25 at 65 Water Street in Newburyport. The Art Auction is the NAA’s most critical and successful fundraising event and is made possible by generous donations from the NAA artists and the local community and business members.

Guests will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the fabulous art auction with a Roarin’ ’20s party. The spacious tent will be the scene for a festive evening of art, food, cocktails, and some very competitive bidding. Joy Nest has designed a specialty cocktail to be paired with 1920’s inspired cuisine.

The silent auction will have over fifty lots of art, new experiences, and some very unique items. The live auction will have over sixty lots of art in the most diverse array of mediums to date.

The NAA holds this important and sell-out event every year to raise funds to meet their mission of exhibition, education, and community outreach to bring the arts to everyone.

The Auction Exhibition will be in the Galleries from September 11 through September 25. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Tickets are available on the NAA’s website, newburyportart.org. This event sells out every year, and the art preview is open now at newburyportart.org.

“Without the support and amazing artwork of our artist members, this beautiful event would not be possible,” says artist Sara Demrow Dent. “The talent this year is so broad and I am excited for our community to be able to see, in person, this breathtaking exhibition.”

Kristen Anderson, Hanging onto Summer

Dyno Records

A Harbor Cruise

Co-chairs Deb Pare and Paige Baumann are excited that this year more art lovers will have the opportunity to view the work for an extended time at the Galleries. Each year the auction attracts new donating artists and new art lovers.

Event sponsors include Matter Communications, Vigilant Capital Management, Fruh Realty, Interlocks Salon & Spa, Jay LeClerc Re/MAX on the River, Fritz Deguglielmo.

Support enables the NAA to continue important exhibition, education, and outreach programs that benefit children and adults throughout the North Shore area, southern New Hampshire and southern Maine. The NAA offers studio classes and workshops for children and adults, and support from the auction also benefits important community outreach programs including ArtLink, OpArt, and other community outreach programs. Artlink is an ongoing art enrichment program in cooperation with the local school systems. OpArt is a collaboration with the Newburyport Opportunity Works that provides hands-on art instruction to individuals with disabilities.

The Newburyport Art Association was founded in 1948 and is dedicated to promoting and exhibiting their members’ work, providing art education for students of all ages and skills, and keeping the visual arts accessible for students in the local schools and for special needs adults. The NAA has become the cornerstone of greater Newburyport’s vibrant arts scene with over 600 artist and non-artist members. The NAA seeks to expand access to the visual arts for everyone by working year-round to realize its three-pronged mission: exhibition, education, and community outreach.

The Newburyport Art Association is located at 65 Water Street in Newburyport. Visit newburyportart.org for more information or email naa@newburyportart.org.