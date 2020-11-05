The Newburyport Art Association reopens its galleries this Friday, November 6, with the new exhibition, THE POWER OF ART: MEMBERS OPEN SHOW, featuring the vibrant work of over 90 NAA member artists.

Artwork will use a wide range of mediums including oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, pastel, printmaking, photography, and sculpture. The exhibition, free of charge, will run through December 24 in the NAA galleries. For increased accessibility, the exhibition will also be available online at newburyportart.org.

Founded in 1948, the NAA promotes and exhibits members’ work, provides art education for students of all ages and skills, and keeps the visual arts accessible to students in local schools and for special needs adults. Today, the NAA has become the cornerstone of greater Newburyport’s vibrant arts scene with over 600 artist members from around the region exhibiting their artwork throughout the year. In 2021, NAA will return with a full calendar of studio classes and workshops.

THE POWER OF ART is the first NAA members exhibition since March 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions shut down businesses throughout the city and state, including the NAA galleries. To ensure a safe and welcoming experience for all, masks are required of all visitors and staff, and social distancing will be maintained throughout the galleries, with capacity limited to 10 visitors at a time.

Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. For patrons who require additional accommodations, you can arrange private visits on Tuesdays when the gallery is closed to the general public. Visit newburyportart.org or email naa@newburyport.org for more information.

Contributing artists include: Judy Miller Bailey, Barbara Kremer, Michael Milczarek, Suzanne Papin, Mary Remillong, Thom Adorney, Muriel Angelil, Tom Bailey, Pamela Baker, Barbara Barclay, Kathleen Bennett, Julia Bethmann, Lindley Briggs, Jeffrey Briggs, Barbara Brissenden, Fran Butsavich, Donna Caselden, Michele Champion, Amy Conly, Katherine Cornog, Patricia Crannell, Heather Crowley, Rosalie Cuticchia, Grace Daly Catherine A. Davis, Sam Davis, Suzanne DeGeorge, Sara Demrow Dent, Sharyn Dhan, Phyllis Dolobowsky, Cassie Doyon, Sarah M. Dugan, Cheryl Dyment, Jonathan Eiten, Wolfgang Ertl, Karen Fitzgerald, Diane T. Francis, Madeline Gaffey, Diane Germano, Averill Haines, Sonia Hale, Law Hamilton, Rick Hayes, Kate Higley, Carole Holcroft, Charlotte Huebner, Susan Jaworski Stranc, Christine Molitor Johnson, Annalee Johnson, Ann Jones, Joan Kaplan, Sandra M. Kavanaugh, Barbara Kremer, Judith Larmay, Marjory Lehrer, Dorothy Lorenze, Kathleen A. Manley, Claudia Mathews, Brad Matthews, Jay McCarthy, Jay McGovern, Tracy Meola, Skip Montello, Louise Morin Dichard, Sandra Chase Morrissey, Skip Motes, Madalene Axford Murphy, David Neill, Maria Nemchuk, Dido Nydick, Paul Osborne, Robert Pecchia, Mary Arthur Pollack, Peggy Poppe, Tina Rawson, Christine Riccardi, Chris Robinson, Rz Sadowski, Russell Seidel, Mary Shapiro, Wenda Shelter, Debbie Shirley, Adrienne Silversmith, Theresa Skovron, Susan Spellman, Michael Storella, Mary Carolyn Webber, Carol Whalen, Veronica Wolfe, Debra Woodward.