The Cape Ann Museum, Manchester Historical Museum, Sandy Bay Historical Society, and Annisquam Historical Society have joined together to create a slate of programming to highlight the Indigenous history of Cape Ann throughout the spring.

These institutions are located on the traditional and ancestral homeland of the Pawtucket people and their neighbors, the Massachuset, Nipmuc, Pennacook, and Wampanoag Tribes. Through a series of installations, exhibits, presentations and other events, the institutions hope to spark conversations about and interest in the Indigenous history of present-day Cape Ann and Essex County.

Over the past several months, each institution has reviewed and cataloged its respective collections. With information the gleaned from that examination, each institution will present a display of the Indigenous archaeological artifacts in its collections and develop related educational programs to engage visitors.

Visitors are encouraged to visit each site to learn about, celebrate, and share local Indigenous history.

Cape Ann Museum

Indigenous Artifacts from Cape Ann | Opens April 16

Downtown campus, 27 Pleasant Street, Gloucester

The artifacts to be displayed were collected by amateur archaeologist N. Carleton Phillips. Between 1930 and 1941, Phillips and a team of assistants explored known and suspected archaeological sites across Cape Ann. Their efforts resulted in an extensive collection of artifacts including pottery shards, and stones sharpened into a variety of shapes for different purposes including fishing, hunting and food preparation. From Phillips’ collection, important assumptions can be made about the settlement patterns and daily lives of Native Americans on Cape Ann and throughout coastal New England. In addition to pieces found by Phillips, also on display here are artifacts unearthed in the Annisquam neighborhood of Gloucester and placed with the Annisquam Historical Society.

On view during regular museum hours, Tuesdays-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m – 4 p.m.

CAMTalks: Indigenous Perspectives on Archaeology | April 16, 1 p.m.

Downtown campus, 27 Pleasant Street, Gloucester

A panel of experts will discuss what is known of Indigenous history in the area from the first known human activity some 11,000 years ago up to present day. This panel is presented as part of the Cape Ann Museum’s 400+ Series, a living history of Gloucester leading up to the 400th anniversary of the arrival of English colonizers in 1623, inviting Indigenous voices to shape the conversation on the upcoming anniversary.

The panel will include Linda Coombs, author and historian from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah); David Weeden, THPO/Director of the Tribal Historic Preservation Department for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe; and Eric Lott, archaeologist and board member of the Massachusetts Archaeological Society at the Robbins Museum of Archaeology. Presented with the Massachusetts Archaeological Society.

Free for CAM and MAS members, $10 for non-members. Livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo.

Manchester Historical Museum

Mary Ellen Lepionka

Indigenous Artifacts found in Manchester and around Cape Ann | April 30 – June 10

10 Union Street, Manchester

Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bring Your Own Artifacts Event & Exhibit Opening | April 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10 Union Street, Manchester

Historian Mary Ellen Lepionka will present a short program about the Indigenous Artifacts in the museum collection followed by appraisals of privately owned pieces. Registration required to have your arrowheads and other Indigenous artifacts identified and documented.

Indigenous Presence in Manchester with Mary Ellen Lepionka | April 20, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School Street, Manchester

Local historian Mary Ellen Lepionka will present a lecture about the Indigenous peoples who were living in Manchester-by-the-Sea at the time of English settlement and before, drawing on her own research including surveys of artifact collections, archaeological investigations, explorers’ and settlers’ accounts, town records, ethnographic and ethnolinguistic data, and Indigenous histories. Free for MHM Members, $10 for guests.

Sandy Bay Historical Society and Museums

Indigenous Artifacts found in Rockport and around Cape Ann | June 25 – July 31

40 King Street, Rockport

Tuesday, Friday, & Saturday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Bring Your Own Artifacts Events & Exhibit Opening | June 25, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

40 King Street, Rockport

Residents are invited to bring their own arrowheads and other Indigenous artifacts to be identified and appraised.

Indigenous Peoples of Sandy Bay with Mary Ellen Lepionka | July 18, 7 p.m.

Spiran Hall, 18 Broadway, Rockport

Local historian Mary Ellen Lepionka will present a lecture about the Indigenous peoples who were living in Rockport at the time of English settlement and before, drawing on her own research including surveys of artifact collections, archaeological investigations, explorers’ and settlers’ accounts, town records, ethnographic and ethnolinguistic data, and Indigenous histories. Free and open to the public