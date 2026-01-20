With Dry January officially underway, it’s the perfect time to experience some of the most well-crafted non-alcoholic options in town, and Post 1917, a modern steakhouse located in Lexington and Reading, is raising the bar on zero-proof drinking.

From left to right – MidWinter Bramble and Pom Royale I Photograph Courtesy of Post 1917

Led by award-winning bar manager Christian Tanso, Post 1917’s beverage program offers an elevated mocktail and non-alcoholic selection that emphasizes the creativity, balance, and technique found in its full cocktail menu. Post 1917’s winter mocktails include:

Winter Mocktails:

Pom Royale | Pomegranate, rosemary, Mas Fi N/A Sparkling Wine

| Pomegranate, rosemary, Mas Fi N/A Sparkling Wine Midwinter Bramble | Blackberry, sugar cookie, almond milk

| Blackberry, sugar cookie, almond milk Winter-Thyme | Fluère Smoked Agave, white cranberry, thyme, ginger beer

| Fluère Smoked Agave, white cranberry, thyme, ginger beer The Founder’s Cask | In-house barrel-aged Cut Above N/A whisky, demerara, N/A bitters

Post 1917’s zero-proof offerings extend beyond mocktails to a thoughtfully curated selection of non-alcoholic beer and wine, overseen by Wine Director Jennifer Wladkowski. With over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and her WSET Level II certification, Jennifer helps guests make confident, stress-free wine choices, even when choosing alcohol-free options. Post 1917’s N/A beer and wine options include:

Non-Alcoholic Beer:

Clausthaler IPA | Classic hop bitterness with a clean, dry finish

Classic hop bitterness with a clean, dry finish Athletic Brewing Co. Wit’s Peak | Belgian-style white ale with citrus peel and subtle spice

Non-Alcoholic Wine: