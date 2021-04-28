Hundreds of supporters were in attendance at a virtual event for the 33rd Annual Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn Celebration, honoring exemplary young women. Marvelous Akande, Faidat Amisu, and Clarisse Ebeh were presented with Girl Hero Awards at the event which was emceed by NBC10 anchor Latoyia Edwards.

Clarisse Ebeh and Haja Kalle were honored as National Scholars. National Grid Massachusetts President and Executive Vice President of US Policy and Social Impact Marcy Reed accepted the 2021 Strong, Smart, and Bold Award.

“We are so appreciative of everyone who supported and attended the virtual event,” says Deb Ansourlian, executive director of Girls Inc. of Lynn. “It is always such an honor to reflect on the extraordinary strong, smart, and bold girls who call Girls Inc. home. I am happy to report that the event exceeded our expectations which is remarkable at this time. We look forward to resuming our in-person format next spring when we celebrate together.”

Event Sponsors

Annual Partners: United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley, National Grid, and Someone Else’s Child. Stronger Sponsors: Lorant Charitable Foundation, Old Neighborhood Foods, and Eastern Bank. Smarter Sponsors: Comcast, HP Hood, Nick and Chris Meninno, Northshore magazine, and GE Aviation. Bolder Sponsors: DelUlis Brothers Construction, Solimine Funeral Homes, D&R Paving, and Salem Five Bank.

girlsinclynn.org