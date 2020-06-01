The Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC) has announced the launch of its dedicated online exhibition website, www.RNACexhibitions.com.

Woman in Winter, Juni Van Dyke, Manchester

Fittingly, the first show online is BEYOND LIKENESS, a juried exhibition concentrating on faces. The works in BEYOND LIKENESS examine the genre of portraiture with traditional renditions and dramatic self-portraits in oil paint, watercolor, color pencil, charcoal, Polaroid emulsion and more. Viewers may recognize a subject or two!

A virtual opening reception with curator Amy Sudarsky will be held June 7, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., in the comfort of your home via Zoom. For information on how to attend, visit www.RNACExhibitions.com. In addition, juror Amy Sudarsky will teach an online class on portraiture, June 15 through June 25. For details on the class, visit www.RNACWorkshops.art.

Sentinel, oil paint, Leon Doucette, Gloucester

The Juror

Submissions for the BEYOND LIKENESS exhibit were reviewed and selected by juror Amy Sudarsky, a figurative painter who has exhibited in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. She taught painting and drawing courses at The Art Institute of Boston, Boston University, Washington University, and recently at Lesley University. In 2018, she curated the exhibition “In Her Own Image; Self Portraits by Women 1900-2018,” at the Concord Center for the Arts. Her studio is in Allston, MA.

Self Portrait, Nina Fletcher, Essex

The Artists

The more than 30 well-known artists include Cynthia August, Darien Bird, Linda Bourke, Lizbeth Cabral, Matt Cegelis, Michele Champion, Marija Djakovic, Leon Doucette, Larry Elardo, Phyllis Feld, Nina Fletcher, Erin Garrett-Metz, Moriah Gilbert, Dina Gomery, Hamilton Hayes, Tamara Krendel, Otto Laske, Christopher Lovely, Raymond Magnan, Karen Matthews, Elizabet Menges, Vanessa Michalak, Ruth Mordecai, Rebecca Nagle, Sara Oseasohn, Ruthie Schneider, Kathleen Somers, Helen Tory, Juni Van Dyke, Karen Watson, Christine Whalen-Waller, and Heidi Caswell Zander.