Studio on the Common, a destination and online experience dedicated to community, connections, and creativity, will open Pottery on the Common at 5 Waterfield Road in Winchester the week of July 5. Pottery on the Common will offer pottery and ceramics classes, group events, and open studio time for children and adults.

Pottery on the Common will be located adjacent to Studio on the Common’s current space across from Winchester Common, which includes an art studio and gift shop. The pottery studio will have 12 pottery wheels to accommodate increasing demand. All classes will include instruction in wheel throwing and hand building, clay and supplies, and access to a potter’s wheel. Kids programs will begin July 5, and online registration is now open with classes filling up quickly.

Gail Ockerbloom, a life-long resident of Winchester, opened Studio on the Common in 2015, as part of her vision to develop a creative corner in Winchester. The destination offers art classes and summer camps, community events, and a gift shop specializing in carefully curated gifts. Today, Studio on the Common operates under four brands that reflect its offerings and creative vision: Gifts on the Common, Arts on the Common, and Pottery on the Common, and its charitable brand, Create Good.

“Pottery is one way Studio on the Common builds community, creativity, and connection,” said Gail Ockerbloom, owner of Studio on the Common. “We have offered pottery classes in our existing studio space for some time, but demand has grown so great, we felt this was the right time to open a dedicated studio.

“Even prior to the pandemic, people were looking for experiences where they could access different parts of themselves than they could at work, school, or home. We want to give people of all ages the chance to explore their creativity while connecting with friends in a fun and relaxing environment.”

“We’re incredibly excited about our summer offerings in our new space, and the opportunity to grow the entire ceramics program during the year,” said Jess Clark, studio director. “Our kids’ program will kick off on July 5. Students will learn all the stages of pottery from wedging, centering, and throwing, to trimming and glazing. The summer programs also will include games and outdoor play.”

To register for summer and fall programs and classes, visit studioonthecommon.com/art-studio. Studio on the Common is currently hiring art and pottery instructors. To apply, contact them at info@studioonthecommon.com.