Operated by the North Shore Perrina family, owners of Toscana Ristorante in Peabody and Toscana Bar Italiano in Beverly, Nutré Meal Plans is bringing fresh, quality, prepared meals to area healthcare workers.

Founded by brothers Angelo, Lucio, and Valentino in 2017, the meal delivery service allows customers to choose from any combination of healthy, delicious, and nutritious options, including those geared towards losing weight. All meals are created by dieticians, prepared by professional chefs, and directly delivered to patrons’ doorsteps by Nutré’s staff drivers. Nutré has become the largest meal delivery service provider in New England.

To do their part during this pandemic, Nutré is generously donating thousands of meals per month to nurses, doctors, and medical professionals on the front lines. You can help them with their “Feeding Heroes” initiative by donating meals, which cost $10 each, at gonutre.com/donations. The Nutré team will then match all donations. So if you give five meals, ten will be provided to hospital staff. This way, staff working long, taxing, twelve-hour shifts don’t have the added stress of needing to prepare meals when they get home—or worse, head out to the grocery store and potentially expose others to COVID-19.

Patriots players JC Jackson, N’keal Harry, Joejuan Williams, Kionta Davis, Shaq Mason, Jonathan Jones, and David Andrews, along with Boston Bruin Jake DeBrusk, are aiding Nutré in their “Feeding Heroes” mission. So far, Nutré has been providing meals to healthcare workers at Lahey Clinic in Peabody, Lawrence General Hospital, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Lowell General, Mount Auburn, and Cambridge Health Alliance.

To further assist their initiative, Nutré has launched grocery items to accompany their regular prepped meal business. Along with ordering healthy pre-made meals, customers can now add on grocery items like peanut butter, oat milk, olive oil, produce, and more, allowing customers to avoid the grocery store and help slow the spread of the virus.

If you want to help flatten the curve by ordering groceries, donate meals to frontline workers, or want more information, check out gonutre.com.