For Women’s Business League co-founder, Amy Pocsik, International Women’s Day is personal. “It is deeply meaningful as a time to reflect on the amazing women who have gone before us, honor the impact we are making now and cast a powerful vision for the future generation of women who will come after us. The best way to celebrate this momentous day is by coming together in community to lift one another up, share our stories and propel forward,” says Pocsik.

The North Shore based networking organization holds its 4th annual International Women’s Day event on March 7, 2025. This year’s theme is to step forward in solidarity to help #AccelerateAction for gender equality. The event is one of the WBL’s largest gatherings of the year and fits directly into their mission of empowering women to rise, lead, and build thriving businesses on their own terms.

Three local female entrepreneurs will speak about their challenges and high points in building their thriving businesses. The speakers are Dr. Jill Stoddard, Founder and CEO of Flexible Communication, Amy Finegold, Founder of EVOLUTION Self+ Style, and Leesh Pike, Owner and CEO of Leesh Pike Fitness.

Attendees will network with like-minded women, listen to the speaker’s inspirational stories, and enjoy lunch at the Blue Ocean Event Center.

Victoria’s Victory Foundation, a New Hampshire based nonprofit will be featured at this year’s highlighted charity. Their mission is to provide assistance with the day-to-day needs of those living with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries and other mobility related disabilities caused by an injury or diagnosis.

For co-founder Melissa Gilbo the day is about honoring the women, the quiet trailblazers who came before her, and the power of community. “Creating a space, a platform, and a community where women are not just walking the path forward, they are setting it on fire, is something I am deeply proud of, something I will never stop fighting for and will never take for granted,” says Gilbo.

victoriasvictory.org, womensbusinessleague.com