Chef Chris Maxson, who was born and raised on the North Shore, recently joined the 1928 Beacon Hill restaurant in Boston as their Culinary Director. He brings deep local influences to his new position.

“I believe dining should be transformative—a perfect harmony of exceptional ingredients, artful presentation, and genuine hospitality,” says Maxson. “This new menu is a reflection of New England roots and global influences.”

Maxson honed his craft at some of Boston’s most respected establishments, most notably as Chef de Cuisine at Deuxave, where he refined his approach to fine dining. The new menu showcases Maxson’s talent for balancing classic French techniques with global inspirations acquired during his travels to Morocco, Japan and Italy. Dishes include the 18-Hour Cider Braised Pork Belly (bourbon caramel glaze, charred scallion coconut emulsion, chili crisp); Jerk Chicken Meatballs (BBQ pineapple glaze, pink pineapple salsa, cashew crumble), and an Overnight Braised Short Rib(honey thyme glazed baby carrot and parsnip, roasted brussels sprouts, vanilla parsnip puree).

The menu also features fresh seafood selections that highlight the finest seasonal catches like Seared Dayboat Scallops (ginger sweet potato farro risotto, kale, mushroom, sweet spiced brown butter, purple sweet potato crumble); Tuna Tartare (crispy scallion rice cake, carrot ginger puree, black garlic emulsion, citrus sesame tuille) and Citrus Herb Crusted Halibut (fregola sarda, bok choy, charred pineapple, red cabbage slaw, Thai coconut curry broth).

Maxson is putting a creative spin on the diners’ experience with The Beacon Hill Heist, a secret menu offering exclusive weekly specials featuring interactive tableside elements. This playful concept draws inspiration from the rich, intriguing history of the neighborhood, celebrating its colorful past while adding an element of surprise and excitement to every meal.

While 1928 unveils new cocktail menus seasonally, there are a few signature cocktails staying on the menu. The Pornstar Martini (Ketel One Vodka, Passionfruit, Vanilla, Lime, Champagne Foam), the Down the Rabbit Hole (Roku Gin, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Celery Root, Lemon, Whey) and the Beatnik (Mezcal, Red Beet Shrub, Ginger, Benedictine, Lime).

1928 Beacon Hill is open daily for bar service from 4:30PM-11:00PM and dinner is available Monday-Friday from 4:30-PM-10:00PM and Saturday & Sunday from 4:00PM-10:00PM. Brunch is offered every Saturday & Sunday from 11:00AM-2:00PM. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit 1928beaconhill.com or follow along on Instagram at @1928_beacon_hill.