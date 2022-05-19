As the company prepares to move into new offices in Newburyport, Northshore magazine was named Creator of the Year by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce last week when the organization held its 56th annual meeting and awards ceremony, meeting in person for the first time since 2019. In total, 12 awards were given to small businesses in and around Newburyport.

“It’s about showcasing how awesome our businesses are in this area,” says chamber president Nate Allard.

The Wow Award for general business excellence went to Newburyport Bank, and Newburyport’s Banter Barber and Clothier – with its unique combination of haircuts and apparel – received the New Kid on the Block Award. Brine, of Newburyport, was awarded best restaurant honors and Tina Los, the coordinator for Newburyport’s DEI Alliance was named Young Professional of the Year.

Channel 5 sportscaster Mike Lynch emceed the event, which took place at Salisbury’s Blue Ocean Music Hall. Rosalin Acosta, state secretary of labor and workforce development, delivered the keynote address.