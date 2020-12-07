Inspired by their recently opened exhibit, Made It: The Women Who Revolutionized Fashion, PEM presents a virtual marketplace tomorrow featuring local artists.

Get through your holiday shopping and support local female artists and makers through this online makers market. Tomorrow morning beginning at 10:00 a.m., take a look at PEM’s #TakeoverTuesday Instagram story to check out all the offers from local shops and artists.

Follow @peabodyessex on Instagram to get in on the action.

Pictured above: The Women Who Revolutionized Fashion: 250 Years of Design, PEM’s catalogue in conjunction with their new exhibit on female fashion designers and the history of women’s fashion in America. Find the hardcover catalogue at PEM’s gift shop or online.

pem.org