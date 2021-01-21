The Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library are keeping us entertained through this upcoming dreary stretch of New England winter with interesting, free online programming. Learn about folks’ travels through the African rainforest or the markets of Abu Dhabi, or learn how to travel yourself, whether on a budget or on a trip right here in New England.

—

Chronicle’s Ted Reinstein: The New Normal New England Road Trip

Wed. Jan. 27 at 7:00

Longtime “Chronicle” reporter Ted Reinstein takes folks along on a rollicking ride around New England—all in just one hour, and all from the comfort of your own home. Author of three books about New England, Reinstein takes you from Maine to Rhode Island, Mt. Washington to Mt. Mansfield, and Berkshire foliage to Fenway Park. Free and open to the public. hwlibrary.com/calendar/online-the-new-normal-new-england-road-trip-with-ted-reinstein/

Kilimanjaro: Journey to the Roof of Africa

Wed. Feb. 10 at 7:00

Join photographer Peter Christoph as he takes you on a photographic journey through five climate zones from tropical rain forest to arctic conditions in his quest for the summit of the 19,340-foot-high Mt. Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa, and the highest free-standing mountain in the world. Free and open to the public. hwlibrary.com/calendar/online-kilimanjaro-journey-to-the-roof-of-africa/

Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget

Wed. March 3 at 7:00

Learn how to make your travel dreams an economic reality with Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs and adventure travel junkie. Do you have list of countries you long to see and no idea how to get make your travel dreams a reality? Whether solo or as a group there is a trip that is just right for you, says Yeager, who will share her own travel triumphs and woes. hwlibrary.com/calendar/online-jetsetting-101-you-can-see-the-world-on-a-budget/

Dubai & Abu Dhabi with the Traveling Librarian

Wed. March 24 at 7:00

Join reference librarian Jeff Klapes, “The Traveling Librarian,” for an armchair traveler’s journey to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the two largest of the seven United Arab Emirates. Best known for their rapid growth, cutting edge architecture, and lavish lifestyles, there’s much more to see if you dig deeper. hwlibrary.com/calendar/online-dubai-and-abu-dhabi-with-the-traveling-librarian/

America’s Romance with the English Garden

Wed. April 21 at 7:00

Master gardener Thomas J. Mickey teaches about the principle elements of English garden design, included the lawn, small groupings of flowering shrubs, a vegetable garden outback, flowerbeds on the lawn, trees to line the property, and a curved walkway. Learn why the English garden has fascinated Americans everywhere from California to Maine since its introduction in the 1890s. hwlibrary.com/calendar/online-americas-romance-with-the-english-garden/