Looking for a new home on the North Shore? A piece of North Shore history is hitting the market publicly for the first time. This rare offering in Wenham includes two expansive parcels—4.17 acres at 97 Larch Row and 26.6 acres at 115 Larch Row—and features an extraordinary 15,000± square foot Neo-Georgian brick mansion named “Seven Pines” that is surrounded by open fields and rolling countryside. The home includes 22± rooms, 9± bedrooms, and 10± bathrooms, highlighted by 12-foot ceilings and rich period detail throughout. Seven Pines was designed by Joseph D. Leland and built in 1927.

Additional property features include: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, two private gated entrances, a 3-car attached garage and 2-car detached garage, surface parking for events or guests, a secondary brick house, pool house, and a large greenhouse.

The estate was previously on the market for 5.5 million in 2015, but it sold in 2017 for 2.7 million. While there are no interior photos or access in advance of the auction, this 2015 article from the Patch shows interior photos of what Seven Pines looked like at that time.

Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers will conduct a Mortgagee’s Sale of Real Estate for the 30.77-acre estate. The public auction will take place on-site on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12:00 PM.

For more information: sullivan-auctioneers.com